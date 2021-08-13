Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. Buys Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, Sells Bicycle Therapeutics PLC

Investment company Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, sells Bicycle Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $963 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
For the details of Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+venture+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 22,722,770 shares, 48.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 7,284,008 shares, 39.44% of the total portfolio.
- Translate Bio Inc (TBIO) - 1,872,115 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 57,707 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 245,559 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.
Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.54%. The holding were 22,722,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment