Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. Buys Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, Sells Bicycle Therapeutics PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, sells Bicycle Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $963 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+venture+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 22,722,770 shares, 48.54% of the total portfolio. New Position DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 7,284,008 shares, 39.44% of the total portfolio. Translate Bio Inc (TBIO) - 1,872,115 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 57,707 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 245,559 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.

Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.54%. The holding were 22,722,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.