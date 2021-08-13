Logo
Voya Financial to present at the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that Michael Smith, vice chairman and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, Sep. 9, 2021 at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fkbw81%2Fvoya%2F1695123. Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company®, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $721 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210813005362r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005362/en/

