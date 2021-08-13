Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Announces Updates to September Classic Events Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the "Foundation") today announced scheduling updates for its upcoming signature fundraiser, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic (the “Classic), planned for September 17 – September 20, 2021 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



The following modifications to the event schedule have been made to ensure the health and safety of all participants, sponsors, volunteers and other attendees in light of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the United States and in the Fort Wayne community:

The Classic’s Mixed Doubles and Women’s Doubles Pink Pickleball Tournament on September 17 and September 18, as well as the 9-Hole and 18-Hole Women’s Golf Tournaments on September 20, will proceed as planned. However, enhanced safety measures, including a masking and social distancing policy, will be in place to minimize risk of exposure for everyone involved.

Unfortunately, the Classic’s Celebration Dinner, scheduled for Monday, September 20, has been canceled due to gathering size limitations and the inability to practice proper social distancing in the event venue.

The Classic’s Silent Auction, which was planned to take place in person during the Classic Celebration Dinner, will now be hosted online and will be available to all sponsors, volunteers and all event participants. Auction details will be shared via email in mid-September.



“The health and safety of our Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic participants, sponsors, volunteers and our community remain our top priority. Given the current COVID-19 situation in our area, we feel it is prudent to act with caution and proactively modify our Classic schedule of events to minimize risk and protect our stakeholders,” said Lynda Houk, Executive Director for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “Even during these uncertain times, the commitment to our organization and to raising funds for breast cancer research has been inspiring and incredibly gratifying. While our Classic events will not proceed as we had originally planned, we have some surprises up our sleeve to ensure everyone involved enjoys a fun, memorable and safe experience!”

The Foundation will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State of Indiana and the City of Fort Wayne, and will make additional updates to the Classic’s schedule of events and safety policies as necessary. Visit https://www.verabradley.org/events for event updates.

Historically, the Foundation’s Classic events have been held annually during the first weekend of June. Amid continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, in January 2021 the Foundation made the decision to host this year’s Classic in September when COVID-19 vaccines would be more widely available and the prevalence of the virus was anticipated to be much lower.

Funds raised from the Classic solely support the groundbreaking research being conducted at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is part of the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center (the “IU Cancer Center”). The IU Cancer Center is designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute for research excellence.

To date, the Foundation has contributed $36 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research. Despite the cancellation of its 2020 in-person fundraising events due to COVID-19, the Foundation raised $1.4 million for breast cancer research last year.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. Vera Bradley’s co-founders began raising funds after the loss of a dear friend to the disease in 1993. The Foundation has contributed $36 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events and individual donations. Learn more about the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at www.verabradley.org.

