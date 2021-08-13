Badger Meter Increases Quarterly Dividend 11 Percent

The Board of Directors of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today authorized an 11% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.20 per share from $0.18 per share. The increased dividend is payable September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 27, 2021. The new annual dividend rate for common stock is $0.80 per share.

“Today’s 11% dividend increase marks the company’s 29th consecutive year of increasing its dividend, and is a true testament to our legacy of consistently rewarding our shareholders. Dividends are an important element of the Company's balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation, and a reflection of the strong confidence that Badger Meter has in our ability to continue to generate and grow our earnings and cash flow both organically and via acquisition,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

