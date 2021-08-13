Entera Bio to Report Business and Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021, on August 16, 2021

Logo
BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. ( ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced it will report business and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on August 16, 2021, at 06:30am ET.

Entera’s management will host a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results for the quarter. A question-and-answer session will follow Entera’s remarks. To participate on the live call, please dial (855) 547-3865 (US) or (409) 217-8787 (international) or 1809457877 (Israel) and provide the conference ID “2056337” five to ten minutes before the start of the call.

To access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” page of Entera’s website, please click here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Entera’s website for approximately 45 days following the presentation.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in clinical development. The Company recently completed the phase 2 study for EB613. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

Contact: Ramesh Ratan, US based CFO Tel: +001 781-266-7514 [email protected]
