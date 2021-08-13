Logo
Francis Chou's Top 4 Sells of the 2nd Quarter

Guru sells out of Berkshire holding Bank of America

Author's Avatar
James Li
Aug 13, 2021

Summary

  • Chou reduces holding in Resolute Forest Products, with portfolio impact of -3%.
  • Guru also trims positions in Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.
  • Chou dumps major Berkshire bank holding Bank of America.
Article's Main Image

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), manager of Chou Associates Management, disclosed this week that his firm’s top sells during the second quarter included reductions to its holdings in Resolute Forest Products (RFP, Financial), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS, Financial) and Citigroup Inc. (C, Financial). The firm also cashed out its position in Bank of America Corp. (BAC, Financial), a major bank holding of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial).

Chou Associates seeks long-term capital appreciation by buying bargain stocks and getting the returns slowly. The firm focuses on the strengths of individual companies through detailed analysis of the company’s balance sheet, cash flow characteristics, profitability, industry position, special strengths, future growth potential and management ability.

1426256783034359808.png

As of June, Chou’s $228.7 million equity portfolio contains 19 stocks with no new positions. The fund’s top three sectors in terms of weight are materials, financial services and health care, representing 35.16%, 31.75% and 26.86% of the equity portfolio.

1426257531465965568.png

Resolute Forest Products

Chou sold 619,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products (

RFP, Financial), chopping 13.58% of the holding and 3.06% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $13.96 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.52.

1426272596319715328.png

1426258263531397120.png

GuruFocus ranks the Montreal-based forest products company’s financial strength 5 out of 10: The company has a weak Altman Z-score of 1.42 despite a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and debt ratios that outperform more than 60% of global competitors.

1426259346232254464.png

Other gurus with holdings in Resolute Forest Products include

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (TSX:FFH, Financial) and Donald Smith & Co.

1426259697488437248.png

Goldman Sachs

Chou sold 6,900 shares of Goldman Sachs (

GS, Financial), slashing 49.29% of the position and 1.02% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $357.12 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.20.

1426271975931822080.png

1426262225869414400.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based investment bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10: Although the company has a high Piotroski F-score of 7, its equity-to-asset and debt-to-equity ratios underperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1426270372973690880.png

Gurus with large holdings in Goldman Sachs include Dodge & Cox and

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

1426270621402316800.png

Citigroup

Chou sold 10,000 shares of Citigroup (

C, Financial), slicing 14.77% of the stake and 0.33% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $74.03 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04.

1426272996103995392.png

1426275426925461504.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming more than 75% of global competitors despite a high Piotroski F-score of 8.

1426276744964521984.png

Bank of America

Chou sold 8,376 shares of Bank of America (

BAC, Financial), cashing out the position and reducing the portfolio by 0.15%. Shares averaged $40.96 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.31.

1426277456754688000.png

GuruFocus ranks the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios that underperform more than 68% of global competitors.

1426283602383126528.png

Berkshire owns over 1 billion shares of Bank of America, giving the position 14.45% equity portfolio weight. The bank is Berkshire’s second-largest holding according to top 10 holdings statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

1426286693555814400.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
