Vanguard Commentary: Over 20 Years, Better Outcomes Through Retirement Plan Design

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vanguard Commentary: Over 20 Years, Better Outcomes Through Retirement Plan Design

Key trends shaping the retirement plan landscape are positively impacting participant outcomes

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Aug 13, 2021

Summary

  • Several factors are driving these trends.
Article's Main Image

Key trends shaping the retirement plan landscape are positively impacting participant outcomes. As documented in the 20th edition of How America Saves—the definitive look at Americans' retirement saving habits—these trends include increasingly more-appropriate asset allocations, rising participation rates, decreasing loan use, and an increasing use of financial advice.

Several factors are driving these trends, including plan sponsors' desire to ensure their participants are cared for both to and through retirement, regulatory changes, market forces, and an aging participant population. Understanding this enables us to better determine if these trends will continue and how we as an industry can respond.

What follows is a discussion about these trends and what they could mean for retirement plans going forward with David Stinnett, a principal who heads Vanguard Strategic Retirement Consulting (SRC), and Jeff Clark, the lead author of How America Saves 2021.

At the highest level, to what do we attribute improvements in retirement plan design?

David Stinnett: I think about it as the outcome of a mathematical equation. It has three components: enlightened policy changes, Vanguard as a passionate champion of those changes, and outcome-oriented plan sponsors interested in adopting modern best practices. Over 20 years, this equation has dramatically improved retirement outcomes for millions of people.

If we look back 15 years, to before the era of automatic plan design, policymakers were looking to leverage the somewhat new field of behavioral finance and apply it to the world of retirement savings. Enter the Pension Protection Act of 2006 (PPA). In essence, policymakers were giving their blessing to the attributes of behavioral finance. For example, they embraced the concept that negative elections and defaults drive better outcomes. They identified this best practice and provided the fiduciary relief necessary for sponsors to adopt this practice in the form of a safe harbor. They basically said: "We have your back if you sweep someone into the plan, as long as you give them an opt-out."

At the time, we were already proponents of behavioral finance, going all the way to the beginnings of our investor research efforts. In fact, that's been at the heart of How America Saves from the outset. Seeing the validity of these concepts, even experimenting with these concepts before they were broadly blessed by the Pension Protection Act, has been a guiding light.

Finally, we had the support of our clients—as plan sponsors longed to achieve higher plan participation and improved participant saving rates. We would agree on a common objective of trying to drive some of these data points like improved participation rates and improved saving rates. With traditional participant education, you would make progress, but it was gradual progress. Using behavioral finance and smart plan design made it much more efficient. It's faster and you get much better results.

One of the biggest differences between How America Saves 2000 and the 2021 edition is how much asset allocations have improved. Why is that?

Jeff Clark: It's certainly one of the more eye-popping trends. In our first edition of How America Saves, 15% of contributions went to cash and 20% went to company stock. Today, it's 8% cash and 3% company stock. Additionally, 39% of participants had either 0% equity or 100% equity compared with 8% today.

Continue reading here.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment