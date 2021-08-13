Arjuna Capital Buys American Tower Corp, Amalgamated Financial Corp, JM Smucker Co, Sells Amalgamated Financial Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: AMAL, SJM, SFM, FDX, AXP, LH, BK, BXP, CHGX, CNI, VUG, VTV, ESGE, FITB, UL, JLL, SCHX, ESGU, SDG, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, SCHA, SCHF, SCHE, IEMG, FNDC, FNDA, SCHC, VBR, SCHH, SCHP, VBK, BIL, SCHO, SCHR, SHE, VEGN, EMXC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Amalgamated Financial Corp, JM Smucker Co, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sonoco Products Co, sells Amalgamated Financial Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Facebook Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arjuna Capital. As of 2021Q2, Arjuna Capital owns 123 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,740 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,157 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,201 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,923 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,432 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 146,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 49,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $277.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $166.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $302.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 161.76%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 14,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Target Corp by 85.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in 3M Co by 98.97%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $323.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $190.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.23.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.76%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Arjuna Capital still held 14,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.07%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Arjuna Capital still held 12,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 36.19%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $637.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Arjuna Capital still held 4,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 38.9%. The sale prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11. The stock is now traded at around $172.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Arjuna Capital still held 11,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 40.93%. The sale prices were between $30.66 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Arjuna Capital still held 38,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 20.82%. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1887.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Arjuna Capital still held 1,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.