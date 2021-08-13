Logo
Arjuna Capital Buys American Tower Corp, Amalgamated Financial Corp, JM Smucker Co, Sells Amalgamated Financial Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arjuna Capital (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Amalgamated Financial Corp, JM Smucker Co, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sonoco Products Co, sells Amalgamated Financial Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Facebook Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arjuna Capital. As of 2021Q2, Arjuna Capital owns 123 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arjuna Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arjuna+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arjuna Capital
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,740 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,157 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,201 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,923 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,432 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 146,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 49,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $277.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $166.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $302.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 161.76%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 14,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Target Corp by 85.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in 3M Co by 98.97%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $323.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $190.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (A0B0)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.23.

Sold Out: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.76%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Arjuna Capital still held 14,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.07%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Arjuna Capital still held 12,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 36.19%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $637.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Arjuna Capital still held 4,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 38.9%. The sale prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11. The stock is now traded at around $172.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Arjuna Capital still held 11,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 40.93%. The sale prices were between $30.66 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Arjuna Capital still held 38,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Arjuna Capital reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 20.82%. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1887.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Arjuna Capital still held 1,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arjuna Capital. Also check out:

1. Arjuna Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arjuna Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arjuna Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arjuna Capital keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

