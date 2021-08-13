Steelhead Partners LLC Buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, Sells Oak Street Health Inc, Itron Inc, Precigen Inc

New Purchases: NEP,

NEP, Reduced Positions: PGEN,

PGEN, Sold Out: OSH, ITRI,

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells Oak Street Health Inc, Itron Inc, Precigen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steelhead Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Steelhead Partners LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steelhead Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steelhead+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 15,700 shares, 94.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Precigen Inc (PGEN) - 11,615 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.41% Itron Inc (ITRI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Steelhead Partners LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 94.04%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $84.32 and $100.72, with an estimated average price of $92.71.