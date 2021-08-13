Steelhead Partners LLC Buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, Sells Oak Street Health Inc, Itron Inc, Precigen Inc

For the details of Steelhead Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steelhead+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steelhead Partners LLC
- NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 15,700 shares, 94.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Precigen Inc (PGEN) - 11,615 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.41%
- Itron Inc (ITRI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Steelhead Partners LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 94.04%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $84.32 and $100.72, with an estimated average price of $92.71.
