Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

- New Purchases: TDTF, JPHY, DFAC, REET, FLTB, NVDA, SHOP, BMY, DHR, EPD, CVS, XLE, VOO, EFA, CATH, FSK, DFS, ZBH, GWW, ICE, HON, GTN, PSLV,
- Added Positions: SPYG, SPYV, VEA, BND, ITOT, AAPL, IEMG, AMZN, JNK, GOOGL, SPY, MSFT, AMT, AOM, FB, MA, HD, SPYD, CMCSA, NEE, AOA, DIS, CRM, IBM, MDLZ, NKE, DE, MMM, BA, JNJ, SPLG, C, MCD, SBUX, AOR, PEP, AOK, PFE, SNDR, SLB,
- Reduced Positions: SPDW, AMLP, AMJ, SPAB, SPTM, SHM, SPMD, TFI, SPSB, MUB, AMGN, VUG, SPEM, GII, SJNK, MGK, GWX, LOW, LLY, BRK.B, VTV, LNT, STIP, VOE, RWO, VOT, IVV, HYG, VWO, ABT, T, GNR, INTC, KMB, OSK, USB, ABBV, MO, BIL, VSS, BAC, ASB, VOOV, F, VOOG, CAT, TIP, CVX, CSCO, DUK, SPSM, MRK, VZ, DNP, PM, GOOG, BIV,
- Sold Out: RTX, PLTR, ISRG, GE, DAL, LUV, XEL, FSKR,
For the details of NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicolet+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,991,852 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 3,028,355 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,084,563 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,175,793 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 303,237 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 428,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 164,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 196,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 82,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 43.56%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.
Here is the complete portfolio of NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC. Also check out:
1. NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment