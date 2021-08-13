Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc Buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

New Purchases: TDTF, JPHY, DFAC, REET, FLTB, NVDA, SHOP, BMY, DHR, EPD, CVS, XLE, VOO, EFA, CATH, FSK, DFS, ZBH, GWW, ICE, HON, GTN, PSLV,

Added Positions: SPYG, SPYV, VEA, BND, ITOT, AAPL, IEMG, AMZN, JNK, GOOGL, SPY, MSFT, AMT, AOM, FB, MA, HD, SPYD, CMCSA, NEE, AOA, DIS, CRM, IBM, MDLZ, NKE, DE, MMM, BA, JNJ, SPLG, C, MCD, SBUX, AOR, PEP, AOK, PFE, SNDR, SLB,

Reduced Positions: SPDW, AMLP, AMJ, SPAB, SPTM, SHM, SPMD, TFI, SPSB, MUB, AMGN, VUG, SPEM, GII, SJNK, MGK, GWX, LOW, LLY, BRK.B, VTV, LNT, STIP, VOE, RWO, VOT, IVV, HYG, VWO, ABT, T, GNR, INTC, KMB, OSK, USB, ABBV, MO, BIL, VSS, BAC, ASB, VOOV, F, VOOG, CAT, TIP, CVX, CSCO, DUK, SPSM, MRK, VZ, DNP, PM, GOOG, BIV,

Sold Out: RTX, PLTR, ISRG, GE, DAL, LUV, XEL, FSKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, General Electric Co, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,991,852 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 3,028,355 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,084,563 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,175,793 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 303,237 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 428,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 164,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 196,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 82,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 43.56%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.