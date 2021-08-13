Nfj Investment Group, Llc Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nfj Investment Group, Llc Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nfj Investment Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, sells Avery Dennison Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nfj Investment Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Nfj Investment Group, Llc owns 380 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nfj+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 574,633 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 722,051 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 314,052 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 260,126 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 196,568 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 231,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 354,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 490,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 144,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 285,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 150,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 467.37%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 171,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 176.25%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $463.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 76,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 890,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 311.18%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 112,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $142.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 586,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 456.95%. The purchase prices were between $154.05 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $165.11. The stock is now traded at around $177.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 113,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider