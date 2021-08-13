Nfj Investment Group, Llc Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

- New Purchases: AMD, VIAC, EQH, LYB, CFG, EOG, TTWO, PLUS, AUDC, EBAY, RF, BLL, MPWR, OGN, OKTA, IAA, VEU,
- Added Positions: JKHY, MKTX, ATO, SMG, COR, KNSL, AMZN, TXN, NEE, MRK, MRCY, TER, CABO, CHD, WST, MKC, AGNC, HPQ, CDNS, ES, PGR, RMD, AAPL, JNJ, PLOW, HPE, GFI, NVDA, RGA, AVGO, HASI, DTE, KR, TSM, ZTS, CCMP, CBU, DPZ, INDB, RGLD, SNPS, TMO, VEEV, ESE, POOL, DFS, ATVI, AEP, DIOD, EXPO, GNTX, STRA, VZ, FAF, PFSI, SITE, CMS, CSX, CWT, D, HON, NHI, RDN, RIO, UNP, ENSG, KL, FIBK, NOW, ESNT, SHOP, WING, OLLI, ADBE, ADP, BLK, CSCO, C, CMCSA, EQIX, HDB, ODFL, ORCL, PG, CRM, SNY, SSD, SONY, SCL, TTEK, TM, TRP, PSX, ABBV, CDW, BLD, PYPL, MEDP, SI, AWR, CP, AGM, FR, FORM, INFO, ICE, NTES, IOSP, RY, SAP, WDFC, WMT, EXLS, MELI, V, REXR, FOXF, QSR, RACE, YETI, STNE, CPNG,
- Reduced Positions: AVY, MSI, RSP, LNT, CINF, VRSN, CONE, FNF, LPLA, ANTM, IQV, AJG, LHX, INTC, WM, WHR, PFC, NOC, ALL, HD, NSC, MTB, PHM, CCI, VLO, WLTW, XEL, KBR, OGS, AB, SCCO, TRU, HES, BXMT, CCOI, LOW, PWR, ROP, SUI, LDOS, LITE, JPM, KMB, ORI, SWK, FRC, AMT, BBY, CHE, DHI, THG, HSY, NDAQ, MSCI, TFII, ARI, PLD, A, AFG, AZO, CE, CMC, CMI, EA, EME, GPN, KBH, MAS, NWE, PKI, DGX, RPM, LSI, TTC, UNH, MPC, NRZ, CARR, AME, BKH, COST, DOV, FCN, FCNCA, TGNA, GBCI, HRC, HUM, IDA, INTU, JBL, SR, MMC, MGRC, MSFT, RSG, SWKS, STT, TROW, GL, TSN, UFPI, VLY, DG, GOLF, AES, ARE, CLX, CNMD, COP, DE, DRE, ETN, EW, EXR, FMC, GRMN, GS, GGG, HELE, HMN, LRCX, MDC, MPW, CASH, MCO, OKE, LIN, O, RS, SSB, SRE, TDY, TFX, WEN, UL, WERN, BR, PRI, FN, APO, NOMD, KEYS, HLI, COLD, ABM, ACN, APD, AXP, AMGN, ABR, AZPN, BANF, BOH, BRC, BMY, CBZ, CBT, CBSH, CNO, CPRT, CW, ECL, EFSC, EL, EXPD, FICO, FSS, FISV, MNST, ITT, ITW, KLAC, MKSI, MANT, MEI, MSA, NFLX, NKE, PNC, PRGS, SJW, SPXC, SIGI, SHW, SFL, SLGN, SKYW, SON, SMP, SBUX, STE, SF, SYK, TGT, AUB, UCBI, RTX, UTL, WTS, CMG, PRG, CODI, KALU, EDU, LULU, HI, DAN, TRNO, HPP, AAT, YNDX, DKL, GOOG, BABA, SMPL, SE, CNNE, TRTN,
- Sold Out: MAA, AVB, ROST, NLY, KSU, BF.B, BRKR, ACM, STLD, LNC, PAYX, SAIC, RH, CVX, TSCO, AON, CME,
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 574,633 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 722,051 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 314,052 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 260,126 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 196,568 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 231,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 354,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 490,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 144,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 285,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 150,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 467.37%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 171,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 176.25%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $463.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 76,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 890,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 311.18%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 112,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $142.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 586,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 456.95%. The purchase prices were between $154.05 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $165.11. The stock is now traded at around $177.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 113,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Nfj Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99.
