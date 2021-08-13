CMC Financial Group Buys SPDR Retail ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

New Purchases: XRT, IPO, RCD, QQQ, IXN, FNCL, FXO, FTXD, AMZN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Retail ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMC Financial Group. As of 2021Q2, CMC Financial Group owns 29 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,494,555 shares, 42.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 239,700 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) - 72,185 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD) - 31,784 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,680 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.06%. The holding were 239,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 72,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $150.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 31,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 8,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 8,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 53,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.