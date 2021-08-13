Logo
CMC Financial Group Buys SPDR Retail ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CMC Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Retail ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMC Financial Group. As of 2021Q2, CMC Financial Group owns 29 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CMC Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cmc+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CMC Financial Group
  1. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,494,555 shares, 42.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  2. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 239,700 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) - 72,185 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD) - 31,784 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,680 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.06%. The holding were 239,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 72,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $150.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 31,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 8,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 8,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 53,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Sold Out: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.



