CMC Financial Group Buys SPDR Retail ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

- New Purchases: XRT, IPO, RCD, QQQ, IXN, FNCL, FXO, FTXD, AMZN,
- Added Positions: ANGL, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: ARKW, EL, MSFT, SQM, APH, BRK.B, CNC, FICO, INS, OLED, VRSK, WDAY, RNR,
- Sold Out: IYW, FXN, VEU, KRE,
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,494,555 shares, 42.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 239,700 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) - 72,185 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD) - 31,784 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,680 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.06%. The holding were 239,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 72,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $150.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 31,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 8,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 8,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 53,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.Sold Out: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.
