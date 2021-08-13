Logo
HAP Trading, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company HAP Trading, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Wayfair Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sealed Air Corp, Extended Stay America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HAP Trading, LLC. As of 2021Q2, HAP Trading, LLC owns 2301 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAP Trading, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hap+trading%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAP Trading, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,608,800 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,142 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.20%
  3. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,413,500 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 988,106 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 659,417 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1498.28%
New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 988,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $311.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 122,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $236.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 103,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $691.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 34,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 587,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 90,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 170.20%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 45,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 1498.28%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 659,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 3459.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 681,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 96.78%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 115,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 819.56%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 211,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 128.81%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 39,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAP Trading, LLC. Also check out:

1. HAP Trading, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAP Trading, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAP Trading, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAP Trading, LLC keeps buying

