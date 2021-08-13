HAP Trading, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

New Purchases: HYG, W, WDAY, ALGN, CCIV, DIS, IT, COIN, OKTA, XLE, VIAC, PYPL, VALE, NOW, XLB, FUTU, XOM, TDOC, GMS, BBBY, XOP, REET, AAPL, TMUS, WIX, WORK, IAA, JPM, TGT, VZ, WMT, WYNN, MS, LIT, MXI, SOXX, USO, TSM, UBER, EWQ, IYR, CORE, DE, PFPT, TTD, RWX, TQQQ, BAC, LKQ, XLNX, TRIP, FB, JD, CWH, DKNG, GRID, XLV, VEEV, ZEN, PSAGU, LPX, V, QTS, XLF, XLP, T, TXN, UAL, STEM, EQT, TTWO, MAXR, ENPH, QRVO, PAVE, MMM, EOG, MMC, PGR, TD, NEX, ARKG, FXL, USRT, VXX, USB, PFSI, ARRY, DRIV, FREL, IZRL, TNA, ABT, A, LUMN, KLIC, X, VLO, WMB, TAK, MSGN, FANG, ZNTE, ARKW, IYW, THCX, UCO, URA, YOLO, CPB, CTXS, FBC, TGTX, MAR, NRG, PNM, WPM, SYY, TJX, TER, WDC, XRX, TX, AXSM, SNAP, YETI, LYFT, XPEV, CHPT, CHPT, COPX, HAP, SPCX, SRET, TOKE, AEO, EXC, MIC, SAVA, PAA, SPWR, TPX, TEVA, TOL, TECK, KKR, WES, SYF, LESL, ARVL, PATH, AGT, EINC, EUFN, JNUG, JO, SLX, SVXY, UFO, AHT, BWA, CF, DCP, FCEL, HFC, PCG, REG, SSRM, SIRI, CTLP, NS, VOD, XEL, CLNE, NMM, AGNC, LAC, VSTO, WBT, VST, SFIX, UPWK, TIGR, CARR, KC, ASO, VLDR, AI, WISH, IS, AFK, BLCN, BTAL, CPER, ENOR, EWI, KBWY, NETL, SOYB, TBT, UGL, UNG, VPC, APA, ARCC, BLDP, BCRX, CDE, CVA, ENLC, VERU, GEL, EVRI, HEP, PETS, RRC, SWN, UMC, WY, VTNR, CQP, UUUU, CCXI, VUZI, TAL, TPH, GOGO, EQX, MOXC, ENBL, FGEN, OCGN, TLRY, TLRY, UNIT, PSTG, GSM, UA, AA, BTU, SWCH, BE, TME, THCB, SCPL, MNMD, UWMC, UWMC, HYMC, GDRX, YALA, SFT, TTCF, ROOT, ATNF, IPOF, ABCL, CFAC, FTCV, MILE, PLBY, WARR.U, ZH, ELMS, AGQ, AMZA, BNO, BUG, BUZZ, COW, CTEC, DRIP, EGPT, INFL, KOLD, MCEF, MLPB, MORT, PAK, SPXS, TBF, TUR, USL,

AMZN, SPG, BMY, MSFT, KWEB, SPY, PTON, EPR, MRNA, SPLK, AZN, BIIB, PFE, PINS, BP, GNR, AMT, JNJ, QCOM, CCL, NRZ, BX, GDXJ, EPD, NEE, ET, KMI, RBLX, ESGU, BSX, LOGI, MMP, IVR, CZR, IQ, LMND, IPOD, PDBC, AEM, BIDU, GOLD, CCI, LEN, SLB, ABNB, CCJ, CLF, ENB, NKE, PENN, MPLX, NCLH, CGC, JMIA, FSLY, BEKE, PLTR, CRSR, DASH, GDX, IBB, SOXL, DDD, AIR, BMRN, CSX, CIEN, DISH, FE, FLR, HOLX, HD, IBM, CEQP, KBH, KMB, MET, NUE, ON, OKE, PHM, RCL, STM, PERI, AER, CNK, MAG, FNV, SOL, STNG, MOS, PSXP, NVTA, FTAI, KHC, AYX, CAN, LAZR, AJAX, CORN, DBA, DFEN, EWU, ALK, BTI, GLW, CS, DHI, ERIC, EXEL, HL, LNC, NXST, INSG, SA, AUY, HIMX, EXK, DNN, INFN, CIM, FSM, KL, CVE, MARA, FUBO, BLUE, SESN, SHLX, RUN, RDFN, GSAH, HYLN, BTWN, BFLY, EWC, SDS, Reduced Positions: ARKK, SBUX, MO, AMLP, ABBV, FXI, IPO, KO, HAIN, PBR, CRWD, JETS, GM, CAT, AMC, RTX, MT, MRK, DB, GILD, SU, IAU, PLUG, K, DAL, ALB, PAAS, EFA, RSX, AIG, NLY, RKT, KR, DQ, EWZ, ATVI, MRO, PEP, SILJ, SENS, NOK, DBX, ACB, FEYE, JBLU, LI, LC, PSFE, CNR, NUAN, OPEN, HRB, BBIO, DOW, EXAS, ERX, BNGO, CPE, HPE, AU, MOMO, SABR, QURE, INCY, KODK, BOX, NEM, CLSK, BB, MFA, IDEX, SRNE, MGA, HBI, ERJ, SQQQ, RIG, MAC, SONY, RIGL, POWW, CNYA, BTG, SKLZ, DM, SIX, SNDL, KGC, HA, LEVI, ELAN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Wayfair Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sealed Air Corp, Extended Stay America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HAP Trading, LLC. As of 2021Q2, HAP Trading, LLC owns 2301 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,608,800 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,142 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.20% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,413,500 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 988,106 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 659,417 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1498.28%

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 988,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $311.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 122,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $236.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 103,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $691.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 34,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 587,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 90,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 170.20%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 45,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 1498.28%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 659,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 3459.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 681,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 96.78%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 115,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 819.56%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 211,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 128.81%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 39,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.