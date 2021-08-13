Logo
Condor Capital Management Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, , General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Martinsville, NJ, based Investment company Condor Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, , General Electric Co, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condor Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Condor Capital Management owns 318 stocks with a total value of $905 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/condor+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 148,473 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 308,310 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 126,848 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,658 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 215,004 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 235,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 121,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 287,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 162,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.24 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $55.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 96.38%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 352,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 207.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 181,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 321,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 145,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 254.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 122.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 44,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The sale prices were between $51.22 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $51.36.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC.U)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Sold Out: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMXU)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying

