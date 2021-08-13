Condor Capital Management Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, , General Electric Co

- New Purchases: JPHY, HTRB, BIZD, FSMB, FVAL, TAXF, ARCM, ICSH, XSOE, INTC, IHDG, VALT, NBEV, TLRY, TLRY, MDYV, ETACU, IWM, JHMM, UAVS, PPBT, ERESU, LCAPU, CAS.U, ITHXU, TLGA.U, CVII.U, KIIIU, KAIIU, TWNI.U, HIIIU, EJFAU, FLME.U, FSNB.U, SBEAU, TWLVU, ACAHU, ISLE, ISLE, STON, SNDL, IMPX.U, EUCRU, STWO, PTICU, DWIN.U, EPWR.U, GPACU, GPACU, HLAHU, GCACU, CLAS.U, NAACU, DHHCU, CSTA.U, MIT.U, BLUA.U, GSQD.U, KRNLU, JOFFU, TBCPU, ITQRU, PICC.U, PUCKU, RCLFU, SCLEU, SPTKU, MACQU, SLAMU, BOAS.U, COLIU, WARR.U, GLBLU, PSAGU, AGAC.U, ASZ.U, FACT.U, IBER.U, DHBCU, DHCAU, ANZUU, KVSA, AMPI.U, ARRWU, FTEV.U, HYACU, HYACU, FRSGU, ATVCU, VPCBU, SVFB, ACQRU, AGGRU, PDOT.U, ESM.U, DTOCU, FRWAU, FRXB.U, PTOCU, FVIV.U, TETCU, CFFEU, ATHN.U, EBACU, FZT.U, GXIIU, GAMCU, BGSX.U, FMIVU, GGPIU, LEGAU, VGII.U, DISAU, CRZNU, MSAC, BSKYU, ARTAU, VLATU, IACC, GIWWU, TRONU, ISAA, GSQB.U, MITAU,
- Added Positions: VONV, VONG, VCSH, IVE, VTV, VOO, FSK, JPST, VUG, VOE, VO, IEFA, LMBS, AAPL, HYS, IEMG, SHM, PCY, MUB, LQD, AMZN, XLI, DXJ, ITM, XLB, PULS, SCHF, BABA, SMB, SUB, NEE, BBDC, AINV, BDX, XOM, SBUX, VZ, PNNT, BKCC, VBR, QQQ, ORCC, IGSB,
- Reduced Positions: SPLG, IWF, VEA, IWP, VB, IYW, ZBRA, SPY, EFG, GOOGL, HEDJ, SCHW, DFS, IAU, PYPL, GOOG, HCA, SNA, SMG, SCHG, AVY, SPG, RYT, SCHV, PWV, SCHX, AXP, IWS, NLY, ARCC, IVV, CVX, F, GS, VCR, LOW, UNH, LH, AGNC, GBDC, JPM, TCPC, TT, HD, WH, XLF, XLV, SPYG, VOX, VYM, T, SCHA, RPG, MDYG, IVW, IPAY, HEZU, AMLP, VNT, NYMT, LFUS, LHX, CSCO, MO,
- Sold Out: FSKR, GE, SMMU, AMGN, YAC.U, STWOU, GNPK.U, SVSVU, LOKB.U, CAP.U, SPFR.U, DDMXU, DDMXU,
These are the top 5 holdings of CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 148,473 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 308,310 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 126,848 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,658 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 215,004 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 235,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 121,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 287,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 162,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF)
Condor Capital Management initiated holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.24 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $55.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 96.38%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 352,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 207.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 181,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 321,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 145,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 254.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Condor Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 122.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 44,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The sale prices were between $51.22 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $51.36.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.Sold Out: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC.U)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.21.Sold Out: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMXU)
Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.45.
