Condor Capital Management Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, , General Electric Co

Martinsville, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, , General Electric Co, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condor Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Condor Capital Management owns 318 stocks with a total value of $905 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 148,473 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 308,310 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 126,848 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,658 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 215,004 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 235,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 121,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 287,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 162,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.24 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $55.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 96.38%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 352,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 207.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 181,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 321,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 145,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 254.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 122.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 44,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The sale prices were between $51.22 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $51.36.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.45.