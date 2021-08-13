Logo
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Lennar Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owns 258 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gerber+kawasaki+wealth+%26+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 120,141 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 312,733 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 275,431 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 480,179 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 165,988 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 192,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 210,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 227,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.09 and $145.85, with an estimated average price of $137.92. The stock is now traded at around $151.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 92,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.04 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 725.15%. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 45,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $30.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 691,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 59,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Square Inc by 83.52%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $267.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 67,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.15%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management keeps buying
