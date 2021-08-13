Logo
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, StoneCo, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Midwest Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FS KKR Capital Corp, StoneCo, Devon Energy Corp, Halliburton Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Midwest Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/midwest+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,133 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 12,114 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 5,859 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 23,147 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  5. Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 9,082 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Presidio Property Trust Inc (SQFT)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Presidio Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 65.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 71,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 50.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $190.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 32.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



