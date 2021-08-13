Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, StoneCo, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

- New Purchases: STNE, APO, COP, OLN, AMLP, ELAN, EPD, SQFT, SPY,
- Added Positions: FSK, DVN, HAL, PNC, WMB, OKE, DKNG, HBAN, CRM, BA, T, BMY, EA, PH, C, BSX, OSTK, HTA, LVS, HLT, FE, JNJ, LADR, EVRG, SRE, OMF, MFC, SBUX, WY, MDT, ZTS, DHI, HON, ADBE, ETN, SYK, ATRC, MSFT, NRZ, FAF, TMO, ARCC, RKT, MAIN, MU, MTG, CHCT, AMD, UNH, LOW, DTE, SC, AVGO, PLD, ELY, V, AON, EXAS, CZR, CFG, VICI, XPO, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, SPTS, XLK, NVST, MPWR, PYPL, JPM, SPIP, BFAM, TIP,
- Sold Out: ATVI, FSKR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,133 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 12,114 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 5,859 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 23,147 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 9,082 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Presidio Property Trust Inc (SQFT)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Presidio Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 65.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 71,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 50.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $190.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 32.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.
