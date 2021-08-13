University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: IVV,

IVV, Sold Out: PLTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 567,297 shares, 32.68% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,539 shares, 32.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 91,727 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 270,153 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.36%. The holding were 87,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.