University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.. Also check out:
1. University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 567,297 shares, 32.68% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,539 shares, 32.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 91,727 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 270,153 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio.
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.36%. The holding were 87,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.
