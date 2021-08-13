BloombergSen Inc. Buys Wayfair Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Seritage Growth Properties

For the details of BloombergSen Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bloombergsen+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BloombergSen Inc.
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,383,100 shares, 17.24% of the total portfolio.
- Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 1,670,554 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.46%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 209,218 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.51%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 273,727 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio.
- Aon PLC (AON) - 498,473 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94%
BloombergSen Inc. added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 236.18%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $311.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 246,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
BloombergSen Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 633,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)
BloombergSen Inc. sold out a holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.76.
