BloombergSen Inc. Buys Wayfair Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Seritage Growth Properties

Added Positions: W, DHI,

W, DHI, Reduced Positions: CIGI, AON, CHTR, CACC, CI,

CIGI, AON, CHTR, CACC, CI, Sold Out: SRG,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wayfair Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Seritage Growth Properties during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BloombergSen Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BloombergSen Inc. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BloombergSen Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bloombergsen+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,383,100 shares, 17.24% of the total portfolio. Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 1,670,554 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.46% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 209,218 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.51% Humana Inc (HUM) - 273,727 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Aon PLC (AON) - 498,473 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94%

BloombergSen Inc. added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 236.18%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $311.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 246,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BloombergSen Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 633,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BloombergSen Inc. sold out a holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.76.