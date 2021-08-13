Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spotlight+asset+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,495 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 176,462 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.73%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,902 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 195,834 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 86,798 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 55,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 124,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 36,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 36,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 149,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47.

Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider