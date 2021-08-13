Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value

New Purchases: BOND, TOTL, UAL, ICSH, GLD, VRIG, VCIT, SPMD, BIDU, IDEV, ADI, IBM, BND, IBDP, GOLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,495 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 176,462 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,902 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 195,834 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 86,798 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 55,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 124,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 36,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 36,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 149,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26.