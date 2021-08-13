Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Insperity Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Sells IHS Markit, Novartis AG, AptarGroup Inc

- New Purchases: ABT, AEP, SO, NFLX, NVEE, AAPL, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: NSP, FCN, FLT, BKNG, APH, MSFT, AON, AMZN, CDW, MMC, ICE, ACN, GOOG, JNJ, CME, EDU, AME, DG, UNH, SHW, INTU, IAA, STT, CNXN, PG, TSM, BDX, JPM, CCU, WMG, WINA, CTSH, ADBE, SQ, ESTC, CHTR, TXN, AZPN, INFY,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, NVS, V, SPGI, ATR, CSWI, NKE, BAX, WLTW, WFC, HSY, VZ, MORN, WST, AOS, CBZ, ANSS, HOLX, CSX, VRSK, LIN, CMCSA, WAT, PEP, GOOGL, PYPL, IHG,
- Sold Out: MMM, CBOE, PLOW, CP,
For the details of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mawer+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
- Aon PLC (AON) - 6,050,712 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 492,162 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,178,644 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 6,494,971 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 6,314,709 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 338,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 551,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 410,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.3 and $97.07, with an estimated average price of $91.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $287.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Insperity Inc by 59.06%. The purchase prices were between $82.94 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $89.16. The stock is now traded at around $105.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,419,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,904,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $262.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,645,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 80.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,634,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $236.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 251,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $90.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 889,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.Sold Out: Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.05 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $43.99.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mawer Investment Management Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment