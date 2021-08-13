Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Insperity Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Sells IHS Markit, Novartis AG, AptarGroup Inc

New Purchases: ABT, AEP, SO, NFLX, NVEE, AAPL, BRK.B,

Calgary, A0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Insperity Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Abbott Laboratories, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells IHS Markit, Novartis AG, AptarGroup Inc, CSW Industrials Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $20.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aon PLC (AON) - 6,050,712 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 492,162 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,178,644 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 6,494,971 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 6,314,709 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 338,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 551,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 410,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.3 and $97.07, with an estimated average price of $91.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $287.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Insperity Inc by 59.06%. The purchase prices were between $82.94 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $89.16. The stock is now traded at around $105.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,419,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,904,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $262.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,645,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 80.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,634,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $236.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 251,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $90.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 889,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.05 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.