Opus Investment Management Inc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, KeyCorp, Spire Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Worcester, MA, based Investment company Opus Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, KeyCorp, Spire Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Organon, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Nutrien, Restaurant Brands International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Opus Investment Management Inc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opus+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 893,877 shares, 30.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 295,742 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 407,200 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 227,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 55,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 60,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 74.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 230,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spire Inc (SR)

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Spire Inc by 108.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.33 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $72.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36.

Sold Out: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
