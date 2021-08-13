Opus Investment Management Inc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, KeyCorp, Spire Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET

New Purchases: GILD, OGN,

Worcester, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, KeyCorp, Spire Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Organon, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Nutrien, Restaurant Brands International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Opus Investment Management Inc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 893,877 shares, 30.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 295,742 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 407,200 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 227,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Target Corp (TGT) - 55,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio.

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 60,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 74.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 230,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Spire Inc by 108.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.33 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $72.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.