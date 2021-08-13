Compton Capital Management Inc Buys Cummins Inc, First Solar Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells , The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

- New Purchases: FSLR, BRK.A, ILMN, ALLE,
- Added Positions: CMI, CRM, NKE, QCOM, HON, VZ, NEE, KMB, AEP, GILD, MET, JNJ, KOD, D, WMT, RACE, CHWY, PRU, BSX,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, BRK.B, FB, CNC, URI, V, CTSH, ROP, SBUX, NVDA, MRK, HD, XOM, BMY, AMD, T, DKNG, ZTS, BA, COF, DAL, MA, SSNC, WEC, PYPL, WFC, RTX, XLU, IBB, IWM, UPS, STT, TSLA, LLY, BDX, BAC, C, DE, DUK, ADP, FDX, IBM, LMT, PNC, DGX, AMAT, AKAM, TFC, OTIS, SDY, BK, PSX, MPC, EW, EVR, ZBH, PSEC, PEG,
- Sold Out: VAR, HIG, WBA, IEFA, GE, CVV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 361,231 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,433 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 77,469 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,170 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 67,185 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $433124.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $517.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 264.00%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $237.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: CVD Equipment Corp (CVV)
Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CVD Equipment Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $5.11, with an estimated average price of $4.34.
