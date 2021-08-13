Logo
Compton Capital Management Inc Buys Cummins Inc, First Solar Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells , The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compton Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cummins Inc, First Solar Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Illumina Inc, sells , The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q2, Compton Capital Management Inc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compton+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 361,231 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,433 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 77,469 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,170 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 67,185 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $433124.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $517.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Compton Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 264.00%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $237.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Compton Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: CVD Equipment Corp (CVV)

Compton Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CVD Equipment Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $5.11, with an estimated average price of $4.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMPTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC . Also check out:

