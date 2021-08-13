Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Microsoft Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Waste Management Inc, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: AMD, XOM, DD, LMT, MS, NVDA, DE, MRK, FB, MOAT, NOW, XPO,
- Added Positions: SPY, EEM, PANW, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, AMAT, JNJ, MDT, BP, CRM, UNH, AVGO, C, ABBV, RTX, WMT, DIS, GM, HD, GS, CSCO, CVX, FDX, LOW, SCZ, VIG, VIGI, PFE, VMW, VTRS, JPM, BMY, BA, AAPL, TSN, CCI, IJR, TOTL, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: MDY, EFA, XLF, IWM, QQQ, GOOGL, JPST, T, PWR,
- Sold Out: WM, ABT,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,721 shares, 17.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 57,652 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 252,080 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 52,091 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 306,400 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.08%
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 63.26%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $374.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 73.47%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.
