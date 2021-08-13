Moseley Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, CarMax Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Moseley Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, CarMax Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moseley Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells Abbott Laboratories, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, CarMax Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moseley Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Moseley Investment Management Inc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moseley+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 108,302 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,205 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,249 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,713 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
  5. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) - 59,326 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.07, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.961200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 59,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $261.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $916.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $291.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $364.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $96.64 and $103.19, with an estimated average price of $99.21.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $90.75 and $125.12, with an estimated average price of $109.83.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider