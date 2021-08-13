Moseley Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, CarMax Inc

New Purchases: BNDW, COIN, SHW, BLK, GD, SNOW, PZA, AMAT, OKTA, ACN, EFA, WELL, PAYX, DVD, IBB, IBM, EMB, MMM, F, ARAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells Abbott Laboratories, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, CarMax Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moseley Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Moseley Investment Management Inc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 108,302 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,205 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,249 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,713 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00% Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) - 59,326 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.07, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.961200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 59,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $261.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $916.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $291.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $364.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $96.64 and $103.19, with an estimated average price of $99.21.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $90.75 and $125.12, with an estimated average price of $109.83.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95.