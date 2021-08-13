Moseley Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, CarMax Inc

- New Purchases: BNDW, COIN, SHW, BLK, GD, SNOW, PZA, AMAT, OKTA, ACN, EFA, WELL, PAYX, DVD, IBB, IBM, EMB, MMM, F, ARAY,
- Added Positions: NEAR, VTEB, MSFT, NEE, PEP, TWLO, DIS, GOOG, PFE, HON, VWOB, VT, SHM, V, MA, VIG, SBUX, NKE, VLO, BSV, VWO, BIV, TDOC, VUG, SO, MRK, NFLX, LMT, JNJ, LLY, VIGI, BAC, DOCU, VYMI, MDT, VXF, AMGN, BA, FB, ABBV, VO, PLTR, IPO, SHOP, QCOM, SQ, CRWD, ADBE, BEPC, MKC, ISRG, EQIX, CVX, VTV, ALB, SE, MELI, SIVB, O, BX, AXON, UBER, CRSP, ILMN, NSA, Z, LUV, TIP, SMG, EPD, BKNG, VNQ, ARKG, BMY, UL, COST, VB, SPAB, NEP, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, KMX, VGT, GLD, HD, SCHW, AMZN, T, LBRDK, AVGO, GOVT, JPM, NET, PYPL, SYY, WMT, VEEV, GOOGL, SPYG, SPTM, CMCSA, TSLA, ITW, ZTS, STZ, ZM, RJF, AGZ, ATVI, ITA, SCHX, AMD, DUK, AMT, SYK,
- Sold Out: BLV, FAS, AMLP,
- Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 108,302 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,205 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,249 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,713 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
- Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) - 59,326 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.07, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.961200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 59,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $261.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $916.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $291.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $364.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $96.64 and $103.19, with an estimated average price of $99.21.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)
Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $90.75 and $125.12, with an estimated average price of $109.83.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95.
