J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fastly Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Sells WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Amazon.com Inc, Renaissance IPO ETF

- New Purchases: FSLY, LITE,
- Added Positions: SPY, AGG, MELI, XLV, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: HEDJ, XLP, XLU, TSLA, IWD, XLF, XLK, IWF, IWN, MCHI, EMB, LQD, XLB, XLE,
- Sold Out: AMZN, IPO, AAPL,
For the details of J.Safra Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.safra+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of J.Safra Asset Management Corp
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 392,660 shares, 70.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.87%
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 278,451 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85%
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 264,301 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.02%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,555 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%
- WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) - 65,942 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.25%
J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.28%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1851.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of J.Safra Asset Management Corp.
