Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Tegna Inc, Polaris Inc, Sells Snap-on Inc, Hasbro Inc, VMware Inc

New Purchases: CAH, TGNA, PII, ACGL, DVA, MYRG, DGX, KOP, FOX, FLWS, ARRY, ABM, NTGR, AZO, GLPI, QDEL, GTY, AGCO, FISV, CCK, DOOR, PH, EXLS, RPRX, MRNA, ICHR, IBP, AFG, RPM, BERY, NI, XPO, DTE, CLX,

Added Positions: CRSR, SEIC, DOYU, HELE, SAIC, LRN, EQCPD.PFD, MRTN, UGI, GIS, OGE, SGU,

Reduced Positions: LAMR, SCHW, NSIT, SNV, ULTA, MTZ, LKQ, ATKR, KFRC, NSC, WAL, OMCL, FANG, EA, CUBE, EME, QRVO, TAP, CF, ALB, VRNT, VVV, NOMD, IMKTA, UFPI, DOX, LSI, EXR, ANTM, CSCO, CIEN, NSP, MUSA, SIGI, WHR, GPI, AON, PRI, SCI, MDC, VIPS, UNF, BK, QCOM, PLXS, HUBB, ICE, SBAC, GD, BIP, GPN,

Sold Out: SNA, HAS, VMW, TNET, RHI, IPG, SKX, VNOM, COLM, WTFC, SYY, GPK, AVAV, HSIC, IFF, MMC, PKI, THG, MGRC, SYNH, KEYS, MED, INT,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cardinal Health Inc, Tegna Inc, Polaris Inc, Arch Capital Group, DaVita Inc, sells Snap-on Inc, Hasbro Inc, VMware Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Trinet Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q2, Aurora Investment Counsel owns 123 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 36,813 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 106,318 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 37,377 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Polaris Inc (PII) - 14,280 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 60,488 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 36,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 106,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $132.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 14,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 47,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $130.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 14,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 18,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc by 70.40%. The purchase prices were between $30.71 and $36, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.