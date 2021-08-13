Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Tegna Inc, Polaris Inc, Sells Snap-on Inc, Hasbro Inc, VMware Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Tegna Inc, Polaris Inc, Sells Snap-on Inc, Hasbro Inc, VMware Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Aurora Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Cardinal Health Inc, Tegna Inc, Polaris Inc, Arch Capital Group, DaVita Inc, sells Snap-on Inc, Hasbro Inc, VMware Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Trinet Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q2, Aurora Investment Counsel owns 123 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aurora Investment Counsel's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurora+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aurora Investment Counsel
  1. Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 36,813 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 106,318 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 37,377 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  4. Polaris Inc (PII) - 14,280 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 60,488 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%
New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 36,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 106,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $132.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 14,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 47,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $130.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 14,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 18,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc by 70.40%. The purchase prices were between $30.71 and $36, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.

Sold Out: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aurora Investment Counsel. Also check out:

1. Aurora Investment Counsel's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aurora Investment Counsel's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aurora Investment Counsel's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aurora Investment Counsel keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider