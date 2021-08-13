Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys Concord Acquisition Corp, PG&E Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Sells W R Grace, General Motors Co, Axis Capital Holdings

- New Purchases: CND, PCG, DMYI, EPWR, LTCH, PHIC, EQD, MRAC, PSPC.U, KCAC, KCAC, CNNE, STPC, LGV, FMAC, PRPC, ROSS, MDLA, PCOR, EOCW.U, WPF, PTOCU, SRNG, MSDA, BTWN, IVAN, THMA, GSQD, GSQB.U, CSX, AZEK, NGAB, CSTA, BWXT, BSY, DCRN, CMLTU, TPGS, AUS, PDOT, RONI.U, MS, WRK, SPLK, WSC, DBX, AVTR, LPRO, HMCO, BMBL, JCIC, TDUP, JWSM, TSIB, GSEV, FIGS, MU, XPO, EXTN, ELAN, XM, ADPT, NHIC, YAC, TBLA, EPWR.U, HTPA, SPFR, IACB.U, BFLY, LOKM.U, GNAC, CLAS, GMII, GIG, SCLE, AGL, VPCC, IACC, FRXB, TASK, WKME, S, S, ARCB, CF, CP, SLG, KBR, CXP, DNB, PSTH, JCICU, PIAI, DNMR, PLTK, FWAA, ACAHU, HCIC, SLCR, ROT, CAHC, GMBT, DHHC, FSSI, CLIM, AAC, MDH, RMGC, FORE, LGAC, YTPG, ANAC, SLAM, TSPQ, ATAQ, DMYQ, CPARU, GCI, SOAC, LCY, DM, HAAC, BTNB, RAAC, NEBC, GIIXU, SWBK, TZPS, SDAC, CENH, JOFF, ATMR, IACB, SPGS, HUGS, FTEV, GOBI,
- Added Positions: CS, CRHC, AERI, PFE, UL, SONY, TPC, CAT, SPH, DD, NVGS, FDX, VZ, GSAH, IP, CVA, SNRH, MSGS, GOLD, OC, DISCK, NG, HON, VIAC, GRSV, GLW, GLRE, TTOO, KHC, FTCH, PRPB, BKD, CARR, PLAN, EPD, SMMT,
- Reduced Positions: GM, C, MSFT, HES, JPM, MRK, DE, IBM, KKR, ABBV, ADM, TMO, LBRDK, BRK.B, VIG, SMPL, BG, BIIB, GOOGL, AES, GLD, AIG, ETN, CNA, PYPL, FB, VXX, FPH, TRV, CVS, PWR, ORLY, SAIL, THS, WETF, OPK, L, ROST, HZAC, GATX, GTYH, COP, BAC, AXP, PPG, YEXT, CLIR, SMTS, TRC, PTE, IFF, GLNG, FLS, APD,
- Sold Out: GRA, AXS, PRMW, HIG, PFF, CHNG, DOCU, WMT, XLU, ZS, FEYE, CRWD, TENB, SEB, TMUS, BMY, ENVA, CZR, ESTC, LIN, ASO, MIK, ZNGA, GLDD, TSIAU, GFX.U, MSOS, CCX, DXC, CUB, PLD, ODP, SSSS, VG, GE, PGRE, VSPR, MMM, AGFS, 2J4,
These are the top 5 holdings of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,758 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,942 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 416,060 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 244,281 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,480 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,871,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,622,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 373,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (EPWR)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 358,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Latch Inc (LTCH)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 248,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Population Health Investment Co Inc (PHIC)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Population Health Investment Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 299,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG by 8371.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,270,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 905.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,156,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,350,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 84.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 382,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1872.53%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 94,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 118.77%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 80,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.Sold Out: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.. Also check out:
