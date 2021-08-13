Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys Concord Acquisition Corp, PG&E Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Sells W R Grace, General Motors Co, Axis Capital Holdings

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Concord Acquisition Corp, PG&E Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells W R Grace, General Motors Co, Axis Capital Holdings, Citigroup Inc, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. owns 372 stocks with a total value of $981 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/levin+capital+strategies%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,758 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,942 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 416,060 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 244,281 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,480 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,871,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,622,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 373,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 358,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 248,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Population Health Investment Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 299,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG by 8371.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,270,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 905.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,156,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,350,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 84.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 382,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1872.53%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 94,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 118.77%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 80,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $53.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.