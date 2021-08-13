Logo
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys Concord Acquisition Corp, PG&E Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Sells W R Grace, General Motors Co, Axis Capital Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Concord Acquisition Corp, PG&E Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells W R Grace, General Motors Co, Axis Capital Holdings, Citigroup Inc, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. owns 372 stocks with a total value of $981 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/levin+capital+strategies%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,758 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,942 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  3. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 416,060 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 244,281 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,480 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
New Purchase: Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,871,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,622,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 373,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (EPWR)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 358,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Latch Inc (LTCH)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 248,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Population Health Investment Co Inc (PHIC)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Population Health Investment Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 299,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG by 8371.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,270,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 905.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,156,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,350,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 84.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 382,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1872.53%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 94,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 118.77%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 80,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.

Sold Out: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.. Also check out:

1. LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P. keeps buying
