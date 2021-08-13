Redmond Asset Management, LLC Buys Intrusion Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Fox Factory Holding Corp, Trex Co Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Redmond Asset Management, LLC Buys Intrusion Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Fox Factory Holding Corp, Trex Co Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Redmond Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intrusion Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, AXT Inc, sells Fox Factory Holding Corp, Trex Co Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Range Resources Corp, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmond Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Redmond Asset Management, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redmond Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redmond+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redmond Asset Management, LLC
  1. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 105,176 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  2. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 171,048 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  3. Markel Corp (MKL) - 5,986 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  4. Intrusion Inc (INTZ) - 440,802 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.43%
  5. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 91,572 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.35%
New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 122,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AXT Inc (AXTI)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AXT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 105,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 306,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 131,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intrusion Inc by 72.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 440,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64. The stock is now traded at around $63.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 91,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc by 72.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vista Gold Corp (VGZ)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vista Gold Corp by 117.51%. The purchase prices were between $1.02 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $1.15. The stock is now traded at around $0.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 625,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.06 and $164.79, with an estimated average price of $148.21.

Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redmond Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Redmond Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redmond Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redmond Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redmond Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider