Redmond Asset Management, LLC Buys Intrusion Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Fox Factory Holding Corp, Trex Co Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

- New Purchases: PTON, TEVA, AXTI, HCDI, BABA, BCTX, UGRO, ANVS, LTRN, JEPI, VMAR, DM, JMST, DGRS, XOM, KRBP,
- Added Positions: INTZ, PAR, CSSE, VGZ, SPG, D, PYPL, MSFT, VEA, CSGP, KMI, VZ, JNJ, DLR, CCI, HD, DON, IVV, SPEM,
- Reduced Positions: CTSH, SITE, BKNG, ST, KMX, AIMC, KRNT, AIT, MNR, LSXMA, HCSG, V, AMAT, UPS, GOOG, AMZN, LEA, DOW, MRK, INTU, INTC, CSCO, CRM, TYL, VSAT, MDT, ISRG, KO, SCHW, BOH, IBM,
- Sold Out: FOXF, TREX, RRC, T, HFC, WFC, 8BTA, FND, DDS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Redmond Asset Management, LLC
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 105,176 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 171,048 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 5,986 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Intrusion Inc (INTZ) - 440,802 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.43%
- PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 91,572 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.35%
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 122,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AXT Inc (AXTI)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AXT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 105,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 306,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 131,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intrusion Inc by 72.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 440,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64. The stock is now traded at around $63.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 91,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc by 72.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vista Gold Corp (VGZ)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vista Gold Corp by 117.51%. The purchase prices were between $1.02 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $1.15. The stock is now traded at around $0.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 625,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.06 and $164.79, with an estimated average price of $148.21.Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.
