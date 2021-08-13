Redmond Asset Management, LLC Buys Intrusion Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Fox Factory Holding Corp, Trex Co Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

New Purchases: PTON, TEVA, AXTI, HCDI, BABA, BCTX, UGRO, ANVS, LTRN, JEPI, VMAR, DM, JMST, DGRS, XOM, KRBP,

Added Positions: INTZ, PAR, CSSE, VGZ, SPG, D, PYPL, MSFT, VEA, CSGP, KMI, VZ, JNJ, DLR, CCI, HD, DON, IVV, SPEM,

Reduced Positions: CTSH, SITE, BKNG, ST, KMX, AIMC, KRNT, AIT, MNR, LSXMA, HCSG, V, AMAT, UPS, GOOG, AMZN, LEA, DOW, MRK, INTU, INTC, CSCO, CRM, TYL, VSAT, MDT, ISRG, KO, SCHW, BOH, IBM,

Sold Out: FOXF, TREX, RRC, T, HFC, WFC, 8BTA, FND, DDS,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intrusion Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, AXT Inc, sells Fox Factory Holding Corp, Trex Co Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Range Resources Corp, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmond Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Redmond Asset Management, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chevron Corp (CVX) - 105,176 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 171,048 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Markel Corp (MKL) - 5,986 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Intrusion Inc (INTZ) - 440,802 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.43% PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 91,572 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.35%

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 122,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AXT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 105,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 306,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 131,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intrusion Inc by 72.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 440,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64. The stock is now traded at around $63.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 91,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc by 72.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vista Gold Corp by 117.51%. The purchase prices were between $1.02 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $1.15. The stock is now traded at around $0.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 625,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.06 and $164.79, with an estimated average price of $148.21.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.