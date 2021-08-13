CT Mason Buys Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Safety Insurance Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Roku Inc, Trupanion Inc, sells Safety Insurance Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB, Marvell Technology Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CT Mason. As of 2021Q2, CT Mason owns 149 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CT Mason's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ct+mason/current-portfolio/portfolio

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 183,112 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,975 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Adyen NV (ADYYF) - 2,080 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,410 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 77,350 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

CT Mason initiated holding in Electrolux AB. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 170.83%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason added to a holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc by 51.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $188.61 and $243.53, with an estimated average price of $219.55. The stock is now traded at around $196.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 241.34%. The purchase prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 301.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CT Mason sold out a holding in Electrolux AB. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $56.82.

CT Mason sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

CT Mason sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

CT Mason sold out a holding in iStar Inc. The sale prices were between $25.34 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.63.

CT Mason sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.35.

CT Mason sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4.