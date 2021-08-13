CT Mason Buys Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Safety Insurance Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB

- New Purchases: ELUXF, TIP, ROKU, CRM, EMB, ARKF, NRIX,
- Added Positions: GOOG, PLRX, TRUP, SPY, OLED, CWB, XLE, PTON, DHR, MSFT, GLNG, PNC, V, CQP, JPM, USPH, STZ, ZTS, QQQ, COST, JNCE, OKTA, CHCO, HD, NSA, EW, DLR, DD, SHW,
- Reduced Positions: SAFT, GOOGL, ADYYF, NVDA, CSCO, AAPL, JNK, PYPL, IPGP, YUMC, CRWD, FB, SWKS, GBT, RKUNY, MDB, IRDM, ABBV, NEO, XLRN, CVS, COUP, YUM, PM, ARCC, UPS, CBOE, PFE, EMQQ, MDT, UNP, IMGN, MSGS, MCD, WDAY, XOM, CAT, BIIB, CLOU, EMLP, WAT, MKC, PSX, VRNT, DIS, CDAY, ABC, CGNT, CGNT, WY, MO, LX, WMT, JNJ, KAR, ADBE,
- Sold Out: ELUXY, MRVL, VHT, STARPG.PFD, CUBIPC.PFD, VOX, MNRPC.PFD, VCR, VGT, NSAPA.PFD, PRSP, DLRPJ.PFD, CCI, FISV, UMHPD.PFD, XLI, IRM, COFPG.PFD, PSK, LOW, HBANO.PFD, BC, TJX, LHX, DISCA, VDC, BAC, CMCSA, XBI, BRK.B, BA, CACI, HSY, O, VPU, VFH, AVYA, FITB, NFLX, PENN, IAA, IIPR, COP, CSGP, CARR, PEP, KO, TCOM, AGIO, CLX, OTIS, LIVN, EXAS, EXPE, IQV, TSCO, CVX,
- Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 183,112 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,975 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Adyen NV (ADYYF) - 2,080 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,410 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 77,350 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
CT Mason initiated holding in Electrolux AB. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
CT Mason initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
CT Mason initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
CT Mason initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
CT Mason initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
CT Mason initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
CT Mason added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 170.83%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)
CT Mason added to a holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc by 51.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
CT Mason added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
CT Mason added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $188.61 and $243.53, with an estimated average price of $219.55. The stock is now traded at around $196.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
CT Mason added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 241.34%. The purchase prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
CT Mason added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 301.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Electrolux AB (ELUXY)
CT Mason sold out a holding in Electrolux AB. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $56.82.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
CT Mason sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
CT Mason sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.Sold Out: iStar Inc (STARPG.PFD)
CT Mason sold out a holding in iStar Inc. The sale prices were between $25.34 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.63.Sold Out: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBIPC.PFD)
CT Mason sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.35.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
CT Mason sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4.
