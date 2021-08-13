Logo
CT Mason Buys Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Safety Insurance Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company CT Mason (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Roku Inc, Trupanion Inc, sells Safety Insurance Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Electrolux AB, Marvell Technology Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CT Mason. As of 2021Q2, CT Mason owns 149 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CT Mason's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ct+mason/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CT Mason
  1. Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 183,112 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,975 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  3. Adyen NV (ADYYF) - 2,080 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,410 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  5. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 77,350 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
New Purchase: Electrolux AB (ELUXF)

CT Mason initiated holding in Electrolux AB. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

CT Mason initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

CT Mason initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

CT Mason initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

CT Mason initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

CT Mason initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

CT Mason added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 170.83%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)

CT Mason added to a holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc by 51.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

CT Mason added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

CT Mason added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $188.61 and $243.53, with an estimated average price of $219.55. The stock is now traded at around $196.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

CT Mason added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 241.34%. The purchase prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

CT Mason added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 301.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Electrolux AB (ELUXY)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Electrolux AB. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $56.82.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Sold Out: iStar Inc (STARPG.PFD)

CT Mason sold out a holding in iStar Inc. The sale prices were between $25.34 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.63.

Sold Out: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBIPC.PFD)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.35.

Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of CT Mason. Also check out:

1. CT Mason's Undervalued Stocks
2. CT Mason's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CT Mason's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CT Mason keeps buying
