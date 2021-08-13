Logo
NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Medtronic PLC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company NorthCoast Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells General Electric Co, Medtronic PLC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Amgen Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owns 419 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northcoast+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 357,328 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 804,307 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 318,015 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 190,151 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 684,469 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.98%
New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.15 and $87.61, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.277500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 489,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,204,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 456,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 955,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 373,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 200,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 910,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 120.24%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $544.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 55,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 1416.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 441,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 54.63%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 71,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 244,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 274,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NorthCoast Asset Management LLC keeps buying

