WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WFA of San Diego, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, sells Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp, General Electric Co, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WFA of San Diego, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WFA of San Diego, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WFA of San Diego, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wfa+of+san+diego%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WFA of San Diego, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 81,545 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,558 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 160,349 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 97,545 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
  5. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 33,470 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6. The stock is now traded at around $164.439900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 33,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $287.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 15,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 166,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $35.83, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 96,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 22,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $447.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 347.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 127.20%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPE.PFD)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of WFA of San Diego, LLC. Also check out:

1. WFA of San Diego, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WFA of San Diego, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WFA of San Diego, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WFA of San Diego, LLC keeps buying

