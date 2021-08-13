WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: PRF, BRK.B, BSJM, PHDG, PXF, COST, BMY, CSCO, MCD,

EMB, IJR, SPDW, IJH, VOO, VWO, VIG, VEU, SPTM, QCOM, DVY, T, BSCM, BND, AMZN, GLDM, TSLA, VCIT, VCSH, BA, AMGN, ADBE, PCY, CVS, GOOG, MA, PEP, Reduced Positions: XOM, SPLV, AMAT, CWI, SCHM, BSCL, IAU, SCHB, BIO, SCHP, BSJL, INTC, HD, PG, SCHD, ITOT, SCHR, VGIT, O, LOW, VZ, PFE, MTUM, JNJ, SPY, BK, BAC, SPMD, ABBV, SRE, ISRG, ADP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, sells Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp, General Electric Co, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WFA of San Diego, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WFA of San Diego, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WFA of San Diego, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wfa+of+san+diego%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 81,545 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,558 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 160,349 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 97,545 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 33,470 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6. The stock is now traded at around $164.439900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 33,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $287.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 15,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 166,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $35.83, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 96,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 22,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $447.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 347.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 127.20%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.