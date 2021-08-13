Minerva Advisors LLC Buys Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc, Sells Transcat Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp

Added Positions: USAP, GPX, SGA, RAIL, KEQU, EML, GVP, NVGS,

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc, sells Transcat Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp, Compx International Inc, Atlantic Power Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minerva Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Minerva Advisors LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU) - 846,351 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 982,540 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Chase Corp (CCF) - 120,653 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) - 1,164,101 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS) - 1,848,450 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%

Minerva Advisors LLC added to a holding in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $8.81 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 691,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $3.