Minerva Advisors LLC Buys Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc, Sells Transcat Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Minerva Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc, sells Transcat Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp, Compx International Inc, Atlantic Power Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minerva Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Minerva Advisors LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Minerva Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Minerva Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Minerva Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Minerva Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Minerva Advisors LLC keeps buying
- Added Positions: USAP, GPX, SGA, RAIL, KEQU, EML, GVP, NVGS,
- Reduced Positions: TRNS, INFU, CCF, WLMS, THRY, VBFC, CIX, DORM, MFNC, CNBKA, RIVE, AE, AUD, AUD,
- Sold Out: AT,
For the details of Minerva Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minerva+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Minerva Advisors LLC
- InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU) - 846,351 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 982,540 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Chase Corp (CCF) - 120,653 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
- Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) - 1,164,101 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS) - 1,848,450 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
Minerva Advisors LLC added to a holding in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $8.81 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 691,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Atlantic Power Corp (AT)
Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $3.
