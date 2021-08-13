Logo
Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Proofpoint Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Picton Mahoney Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Proofpoint Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Kansas City Southern, Athene Holding, sells RealPage Inc, , , PayPal Holdings Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Picton Mahoney Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 855 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/picton+mahoney+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 508,374 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,761 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  3. (ALXN) - 254,781 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
  4. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 693,731 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.38%
  5. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 310,058 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.21%
New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 600,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $239.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 68,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 492.29%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 126,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 693,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP by 100.78%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,111,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 508,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $146.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 310,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 109.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 352,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying
