Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Proofpoint Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, ,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Proofpoint Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Kansas City Southern, Athene Holding, sells RealPage Inc, , , PayPal Holdings Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Picton Mahoney Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 855 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/picton+mahoney+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 508,374 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,761 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% (ALXN) - 254,781 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64% Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 693,731 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.38% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 310,058 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.21%

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 600,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $239.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 68,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 492.29%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 126,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 693,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP by 100.78%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,111,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 508,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $146.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 310,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 109.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 352,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.