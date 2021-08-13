Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Proofpoint Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, ,

- New Purchases: PFPT, NUAN, PPD, VER, GRA, COHR, QTS, INFN, SCHW, LW, ROP, UFS, A, PRPC, NGC, FR, SKX, DBB, KMX, SRNG, TSPQ, LHC, PSAG, SPT, NCR, ARMK, NGAB.U, JCI, CONX, SCOA, GFX, TETCU, GMBT, ASZ, DHCA, HERA, ACQR, LVRA, FMIV, OPCH, SBNY, FINMU, PCPC, KURI, VPCC, HCII, AAC, PMGM, CVII, DHBC, TWNT, BYTS, LGV, VGII, RTP, PHIC, GPACU, GPACU, GNACU, SHACU, PV.U, TACA, FSSIU, CND, VHAQ, MRAC, IIII, PUCKU, CFIV, PPGH, LJAQ, ADEX, CFV, BLUA, HHLA, GIG, SLAC, BSKYU, FACT, AMPI, ANZU, MACC, AURC, ATAQ, WPCB, WPCA, VPCB, AGGR, SBII, ESM, CFFE, ACTD, DISA, MIT, AGAC, GIIX, TWLV, OHPA, HYAC, HYAC, PTOC, WRI, TW, MCMJ, YAC, EQD, ENPC, VYGG, SWETU, OSTRU, QFTA.U, SWBK, ATSPU, NAAC, MDH, JWSM, CHAA, FORE, XPDI, FSNB, FRW, FRON, SPKB, AAQC, GGPI, LEGA, RKTA, BITE, BITE, DECK, HEI, TECH, FIVE, SC, ZYME, BILI, NIO, MRNA, LYFT, GOCO, MTAC, STPC, PGRW, LCAA, AGCO, DRI, RBC, PODD, ENPH, AVLR, FUTU, DEH, ETAC, LEV, PIAI, OACB, RCHG, FGNA, IGAC, TMPM, CTAQU, CTAC, CHFW, IIAC, OCA, SLCRU, AEACU, ADERU, CLAS.U, HCCCU, CAS, LOKB, DHHCU, HTPA, CSTA.U, SSAAU, SVFA, CLRMU, EQHA.U, DWIN, CBAH, ITQRU, SDACU, ENNVU, CPTK.U, COOL, FTAAU, ANAC.U, FVT, IVAN, BLTS, EPHY, PACX, LHAA, SVFB, VAQC, FVIV.U, JCIC, ASAX, RTPYU, FZT.U, DNZ, TLGA, TMAC, KRNL, GSQD, DCRN, JOFF, ACII, CPUH, NXU, TCAC, TSIB, SCLE, SCOB, APGB, LGAC, MACA, TPGS, PFDR, TWNI, CFVI, FSRX, SPGS, NVSA, MACQ, EJFA, SBEA, IBER, FTEV, NDAC, ARRW, NSTD, NSTC, RXRA, TRCA, MBAC, FRSG, ACAH, PDOT, FRXB, DTOC, ROSS, WALD, STRE, OPA, ATVC, SAM, SAIA, VRTX, FIVN, KRNT, PFGC, SFIX, BTNB, SVFC, NBSTU, CENH, FACA, FLME, AUS, GAPA, NGCA, FLYW, RONI.U, BLFS, RGEN, LPLA, RLGY, SENS, CVET, DFPH, PTK, GOAC, LCAP, TWND, TWCT, DGNS, SGAM, HAAC, POWRU, HLAHU, PNTM.U, MONCU, EUSGU, BIOTU, CLIM.U, HCAQ, DDMX, DDMX, ATA, GHACU, VTAQ, COVAU, ABGI, GLBLU, CRU, AKIC, EPWR, KLAQ, LEGO, OEPW, PLMIU, GMII, KVSB, NRAC, THMA, HCNEU, TBCP, ATMR, TCVA, YTPG, WARR, SNII, LOKM, DMYQ, FTPA, GTPB, ORIAU, REVH, LDHA, CGNX, LKQ, THC, USPH, TREE, NTLA, ELF, AA, DT, NVST, AMHC, HPX, ERES, SVAC, BSN, STWO, ARBGU, JYAC, FMAC, IPOF, GWAC, OTRA, SRSA, TEKK, MRACU, LFTR, AJAX, CFAC, ZNTE, DLCAU, FCAX.U, ENVIU, CAP, TIXT, HMCO, FLAC, NSTB, FSII, GSEVU, LWAC, PAQC, TMKR, PRSR, GSAQ, VTIQ, VTIQ, LMACA, ATHN.U, BGSX.U, ZWRK, RCLF, TWOA, CCVI, BRPM, ASPC, VELO, HUGS, ISOS, IPVI, IPVA, IPVF, IACC, CLAA, GTPA, EBAC, BRIVU, AFAQ, GSQB.U, JUGGU, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, ASHR, HYG, AEO, HAIN, NBIX, TIPT, TWOU, DMTK, AXNX, HSAQ, HLXA, NSH, NSH, HZON, LUXA, LNFA, OCAXU, KINZ, GAMCU, DGNU, BOAS, KAII, KIII, VWE, DNAA, SPY, TSM, IPOD, TINV, KCAC, KCAC, ATIP, FTVIU, EXPE, LOW, OLN, CZR, SNAP, SAIL, OSH, BLSA, DNMR, AGCB, IGNYU, LCA, LCA, DILAU, CXM, PPLT, XLE, LUV, FSLR, MGNI, NOMD, ABNB, ZWRKU, GIGGU, RCLFU, CHAA.U, KIIIU, KAIIU, MACQU, BRPMU, BOAS.U, HUGS.U, EJFAU, SBEAU, ACAHU, AURCU, NSTC.U, FTEV.U, NSTD.U, ISOS.U, TRCA.U, MBAC.U, WALDU, ROSS.U, EBACU, AFAQU, DCRCU, COPX, SIL, URA,
These are the top 5 holdings of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 508,374 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,761 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- (ALXN) - 254,781 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 693,731 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.38%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 310,058 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.21%
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 600,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $239.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 68,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 492.29%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 126,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 693,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP by 100.78%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,111,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 508,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $146.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 310,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 109.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 352,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: (VAR)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.
