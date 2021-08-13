Hayden Royal, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SVB Financial Group, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, FYT, FANG, NUE, COF, DNOV, VO, FNK, SSO, FTSD, IJH, RTX, RYH, NFLX, TGT, PLTR, WLL, SPTL, GILD, NKE, KURI, WIX, IGIB, EPD, FYBR, KFRC, NEM, CURI, CURI, SPGS, VFF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Diamondback Energy Inc, Nucor Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SVB Financial Group, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hayden Royal, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hayden Royal, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 393,551 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,769 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 118,958 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,912 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 54,494 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 9,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $53.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 62,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 30,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 26,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $177.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 14,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 51,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 145.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 38,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.22%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.