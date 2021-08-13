Hayden Royal, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SVB Financial Group, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hayden Royal, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SVB Financial Group, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hayden Royal, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Diamondback Energy Inc, Nucor Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SVB Financial Group, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hayden Royal, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hayden Royal, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hayden Royal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hayden+royal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hayden Royal, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 393,551 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,769 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 118,958 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,912 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 54,494 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 9,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $53.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 62,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 30,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 26,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $177.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 14,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe (DNOV)

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 51,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 145.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 38,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.22%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Sold Out: Altimmune Inc (ALT)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

Sold Out: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hayden Royal, LLC. Also check out:

1. Hayden Royal, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hayden Royal, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hayden Royal, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hayden Royal, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider