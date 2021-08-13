Hayden Royal, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SVB Financial Group, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, FYT, FANG, NUE, COF, DNOV, VO, FNK, SSO, FTSD, IJH, RTX, RYH, NFLX, TGT, PLTR, WLL, SPTL, GILD, NKE, KURI, WIX, IGIB, EPD, FYBR, KFRC, NEM, CURI, CURI, SPGS, VFF,
- Added Positions: GOVT, IVV, XLE, ARKK, NVDA, DKNG, SPY, IJR, GOOGL, MSFT, EQIX, UNH, FCX, AMZN, ABBV, CRM, SBUX, CRSP, TTD, V, Z, SWKS, UNP, PYPL, VCSH, CME, AKTS, ROKU, VEA, F, IEFA, BNDX, BSV, COST, MDY, VTV, FXZ, SPCE, MA, DOW, MU, ADMP, ZTS, TSM, AVGO, VRTX, PANW, AZO, GWX, AGG, EFV, PEP,
- Reduced Positions: IJJ, IWM, GLD, TPR, IVZ, IWN, ITOT, IAU, IWD, USRT, IXUS, SPTM, SPAB, SHY, IAGG, IUSB, USO, DIS, TIP, BRK.B, PFE, VZ, CVX, LQD, XOM, MRK, SPDW, MDT, OKTA, IQV, T, FXL, EXPI, SPIP, IVW, EVA, IWP, ESGU, MCD, ILMN, SPEM, AEE, USMV, VWO, CMCSA, SQ, IJS, BAC, CSCO, KO, GE, SHOP, DE, IJT, TXN, IEMG, VUG, CAT, HON, TFC, RPD, MO, CVS, JNJ, DBX, JPST, USB, GLW, MMM, REGN, NOK, AAC,
- Sold Out: SIVB, ALT, IVOL, NNOX, PNFP, ABNB, ICAD, INTC, AMAT, TLT, GOOG, FUBO, KURIU, BXS, AMGN, ET, MRO, CURI, CURI, TRCH, BNGO, NRBO, BQ, LODE, UCCP,
For the details of Hayden Royal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hayden+royal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hayden Royal, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 393,551 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,769 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 118,958 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,912 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 54,494 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 9,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $53.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 62,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 30,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 26,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $177.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 14,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe (DNOV)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 51,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 145.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 38,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.22%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Hayden Royal, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.Sold Out: Altimmune Inc (ALT)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67.Sold Out: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.
