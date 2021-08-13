Connectus Wealth, LLC Buys Olo Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nike Inc, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: OLO, CSGP,

OLO, CSGP, Added Positions: TTWO, FICO, ACN, SCHZ, BR, ISTB, MA, SCHP,

TTWO, FICO, ACN, SCHZ, BR, ISTB, MA, SCHP, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, TJX, SBUX, HLT, MTN, IVV,

BRK.B, TJX, SBUX, HLT, MTN, IVV, Sold Out: NKE, DISCK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Olo Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, CoStar Group Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nike Inc, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connectus Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Connectus Wealth, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $891 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,702 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,752 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,157 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Facebook Inc (FB) - 179,229 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Visa Inc (V) - 230,686 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 290,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connectus Wealth, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 54.72%. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $160.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 145,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connectus Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $466.16 and $544.42, with an estimated average price of $505.55. The stock is now traded at around $451.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 50,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Connectus Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.