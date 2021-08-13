Marco Investment Management Llc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Applied Materials Inc, KLA Corp, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

New Purchases: AMAT, KLAC, SWKS, CYRX, VIAC, VMEO, DLR, AYI, EXR, MAA, OGN, IVV, SPGI, AXON, V,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Applied Materials Inc, KLA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Trex Co Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marco Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Marco Investment Management Llc owns 206 stocks with a total value of $855 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 383,965 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 203,625 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,792 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 160,532 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 45,297 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.04%

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $183.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 142.38%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $544.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 74.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 70,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $171.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.