Marco Investment Management Llc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Applied Materials Inc, KLA Corp, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

- New Purchases: AMAT, KLAC, SWKS, CYRX, VIAC, VMEO, DLR, AYI, EXR, MAA, OGN, IVV, SPGI, AXON, V,
- Added Positions: TMO, AVGO, AMD, LYB, LOW, EXAS, DIS, NXPI, INTC, EPD, AMZN, WMT, CAT, HON, RSP, COP, GPN, ORCL, IFF, MDT, TFC, CRM, BHP, JPM, AAPL, UNP, PG, PSX, PANW, QCOM, VZ, DOW, T, IBM, ABBV, BMY, DG, CBRL, RTX, ABT, SBUX, DRI, GIS, KMB, AFL, KO, STM, NEAR, O, PFE, SPY, XOM, MMM, SYY, GILD, MOS, APTV, J, VBR, XLE, ROST, PKI, MRCY, GGG, EOG,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, UPS, SCHW, HD, CTSH, COST, PYPL, MDLZ, FEYE, FOXF, PM, GLD, AGCO, NVS, NVDA, VTRS, GPC, IJH, DE, CVX, VO, APA, AXP, RGEN, IAT, OEF, CTVA, BL, SITE, VUG, FSV, GOOG, SPSC, USB, TTE, TXN, NEOG, EXPO, DSGX, CWST, MO,
- Sold Out: MRVL, EXPD, RDS.A, TREX,
For the details of MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marco+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 383,965 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 203,625 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,792 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 160,532 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 45,297 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.04%
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $183.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 142.38%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $544.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 74.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 70,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $171.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment