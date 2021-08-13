Logo
Game Creek Capital, LP Buys Liberty SiriusXM Group, Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Game Creek Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty SiriusXM Group, Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Facebook Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Game Creek Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, Game Creek Capital, LP owns 68 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Game Creek Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/game+creek+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Game Creek Capital, LP
  1. General Motors Co (GM) - 186,750 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 281,250 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,965 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  4. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 170,625 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.50%
  5. Hess Corp (HES) - 76,875 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 22,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $342.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 170,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 164.42%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 68,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 24,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 444,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 136,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.

Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Game Creek Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Game Creek Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Game Creek Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Game Creek Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Game Creek Capital, LP keeps buying
