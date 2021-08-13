Game Creek Capital, LP Buys Liberty SiriusXM Group, Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, WPF, MIME, OGN, BIIB,

AMZN, WPF, MIME, OGN, BIIB, Added Positions: LSXMK, MRK, CRM, QRTEA, MSFT, KNX, PFE, WY, CMCSA, QCOM, GOLD, VLO,

LSXMK, MRK, CRM, QRTEA, MSFT, KNX, PFE, WY, CMCSA, QCOM, GOLD, VLO, Reduced Positions: LHX, TBT, BG, BJ, MMM, CHTR, MOS, BAC, GM, COP, NEM, UPS, MA, CSCO, BRK.B, IP, TFC, AON, HES, MS, BAH, FDX, KR, STNG, CVS, GOOGL, OLN, MDT, ABBV, T, ACI, VZ, OPCH, FCX, AAPL,

LHX, TBT, BG, BJ, MMM, CHTR, MOS, BAC, GM, COP, NEM, UPS, MA, CSCO, BRK.B, IP, TFC, AON, HES, MS, BAH, FDX, KR, STNG, CVS, GOOGL, OLN, MDT, ABBV, T, ACI, VZ, OPCH, FCX, AAPL, Sold Out: FB, RTX, TM, GDDY, GE, JPM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty SiriusXM Group, Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Facebook Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Game Creek Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, Game Creek Capital, LP owns 68 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Game Creek Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/game+creek+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

General Motors Co (GM) - 186,750 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 281,250 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,965 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 170,625 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.50% Hess Corp (HES) - 76,875 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 22,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $342.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 170,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 164.42%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 68,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 24,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 444,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 136,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.