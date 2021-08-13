Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, Enbridge Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund

- New Purchases: BBJP, ENB, EPD, VWOB, TRP, LNG, KMI, ET, WMB, PFFD, PAA, OKE, MPLX, MMP, PBA, AM, PSXP, SHLX, ETRN,
- Added Positions: USHY, VDC, SCHR, FNDE, VHT, VCLT, VGLT, CWB,
- Reduced Positions: VFH, XLE, IXC, VCSH, DBEU, VTIP, VCIT, SCHO, EWY, VB, KBWB,
- Sold Out: EWU, EWW, EUFN,
For the details of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morningstar+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) - 2,796,509 shares, 17.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 444,715 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 280,664 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 609,386 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 453,373 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.82%
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.89%. The holding were 2,796,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 425,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 674,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 176,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 269,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $87.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 147,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 888,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 463,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 474,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $18.88 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $19.96.
