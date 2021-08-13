Logo
Northstar Asset Management Llc Buys Dow Inc, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Xilinx Inc, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Blue Bell, PA, based Investment company Northstar Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, MJ Holdings Inc, sells Intel Corp, Xilinx Inc, Tesla Inc, American Express Co, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Northstar Asset Management Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 115,711 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,335 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 66,593 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,006 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 23,481 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $199.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $187.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MJ Holdings Inc (MJNE)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in MJ Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.37 and $0.7, with an estimated average price of $0.49. The stock is now traded at around $0.329500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 74.34%. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $318.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $20.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
