Hilton Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Applied Materials Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hilton Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Applied Materials Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Garden City, NY, based Investment company Hilton Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Applied Materials Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilton Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hilton Capital Management, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $946 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hilton Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilton+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hilton Capital Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,115,710 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.79%
  2. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 2,929,303 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.39%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,350 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  4. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 449,927 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 207,992 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 242,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 373,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $159.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 109,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,485,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 52,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $205.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 62,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,115,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 155,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 253,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $206.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 92,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 214.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39.

Sold Out: StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCastle Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.52 and $22.2, with an estimated average price of $20.94.

Sold Out: INDUS Realty Trust Inc (GL40)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $48.6 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sold Out: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hilton Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Hilton Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hilton Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hilton Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hilton Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider