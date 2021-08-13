Hilton Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Applied Materials Inc, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: IEF, CSCO, DLR, POAHY, ROK, ARE, FCPT, ARES, CFG, SRLN, TWTR, INDT, HD, DBRG, HEXO, FTSL, FDIS, CSSE, LMT, VCIT, RADI, AYRWF, VVV, UNH, WM, WMB, SNX, PFE, FEYE, CRL, DOX, SNDL, AVCNF, DBCCF,

IEF, CSCO, DLR, POAHY, ROK, ARE, FCPT, ARES, CFG, SRLN, TWTR, INDT, HD, DBRG, HEXO, FTSL, FDIS, CSSE, LMT, VCIT, RADI, AYRWF, VVV, UNH, WM, WMB, SNX, PFE, FEYE, CRL, DOX, SNDL, AVCNF, DBCCF, Added Positions: VCSH, PEP, BKLN, NEE, AAP, PSK, NVDA, GOOG, ISD, TJX, PGX, KO, VGLT, VFF, MTSI, FB, BR,

VCSH, PEP, BKLN, NEE, AAP, PSK, NVDA, GOOG, ISD, TJX, PGX, KO, VGLT, VFF, MTSI, FB, BR, Reduced Positions: CAT, NSC, XLE, ICE, RS, USB, JPM, ADI, TLRY, TLRY, EPD, V, FGF, NKE, XOM, TSM, ACB, MMP, JLS, HYG, J, LSTR, MDLZ, ET, BURL, BRKS,

CAT, NSC, XLE, ICE, RS, USB, JPM, ADI, TLRY, TLRY, EPD, V, FGF, NKE, XOM, TSM, ACB, MMP, JLS, HYG, J, LSTR, MDLZ, ET, BURL, BRKS, Sold Out: IVOL, AMAT, EWC, BANX, GL40, HTBK, XLB, DY, OLN, YAC, UNP, PRIM, GIL, FL, CMC, AVNS, NBEV, MCO, MS,

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Applied Materials Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilton Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hilton Capital Management, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $946 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hilton Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilton+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,115,710 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.79% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 2,929,303 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,350 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 449,927 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 207,992 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 242,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 373,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $159.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 109,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,485,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 52,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $205.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 62,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,115,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 155,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 253,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $206.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 92,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 214.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCastle Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.52 and $22.2, with an estimated average price of $20.94.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $48.6 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.9.