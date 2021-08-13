Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys American International Group Inc, Organon, APA Corp, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, 3M Co, nVent Electric PLC

New Purchases: AIG, OGN, APA, CNX, DFAT, TPL, DFAC, CCJ, DD, JPM, LUMN,

Eden Prairie, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American International Group Inc, Organon, APA Corp, CNX Resources Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, 3M Co, nVent Electric PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Target Corp (TGT) - 42,245 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,806 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,108 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,709 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 60,912 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 69,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 54,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 73,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 65,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $45.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1483.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 51.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 44,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 241.89%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $38.81 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $41.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 88,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 82.20%. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 243,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 70.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.