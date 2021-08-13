Logo
Bank Of The West Buys Tesla Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Lightning eMotors Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Anthem Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Bank Of The West (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Lightning eMotors Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Anthem Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of The West. As of 2021Q2, Bank Of The West owns 219 stocks with a total value of $981 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF THE WEST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+the+west/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF THE WEST
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 449,030 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,083 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,940 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,939 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 82,592 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 85,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lightning eMotors Inc (ZEV)

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Lightning eMotors Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 604,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $92.67 and $103.46, with an estimated average price of $98.73. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 46,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bank Of The West added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 7730.69%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $717.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 37,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bank Of The West added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.10%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 105,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Bank Of The West added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 52.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 196,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Bank Of The West added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Bank Of The West added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 123,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Bank Of The West added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 174,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iSun Inc (4U1A)

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $8.87.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF THE WEST. Also check out:

1. BANK OF THE WEST's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK OF THE WEST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK OF THE WEST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK OF THE WEST keeps buying
