Bank Of The West Buys Tesla Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Lightning eMotors Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Anthem Inc

- New Purchases: CZR, ZEV, GLTR, PDN, LVS, FCX, SPGI, OGN, SHM, ORLY, KEYS,
- Added Positions: TSLA, IJR, DAL, IJH, VWO, EFA, DVY, DBEU, GS, EEM, BMY, HON, QCOM, CMF, TMUS, QRVO, AWK, SLB, AMT, SBUX, ADBE, DG, UNP, JNJ, T, ZTS, IEI, CVX, BLK, BAC, AMAT, QQQ, FRC, LYB, PM, IVW, IWB, CMG, UPS, VMC, EL, PLD, ATVI, BA, BKNG, LIN, AMD, CAT, LMT, JPM, IBM, HD, KO, SCHF, CAG, GXC, MDY, CVS, PFF, MBB, NEE, GILD, SHY, MPC, MCD, ULTA, PWR, WMT, URI, VOO, XLI, ADP, COST, DUK, BABA, LOW, SHW, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, SPY, ANTM, LH, CRM, FLOT, UNH, NKE, SLV, NVDA, NFLX, AAPL, QAI, HYD, MS, IVV, CMCSA, GOOGL, VRTX, MRK, LRCX, DIS, FB, MU, ABT, LQD, IGIB, ABBV, MET, TMO, NRG, IYR, V, PRU, GM, MGK, WFC, IWF, MA, ICF, AGG, DOW, PYPL, TSN, GOOG, RTX, CTSH, XOM, CSCO, CI, GD, SCHW, COF, BRK.B, ALXN, PEP, STX, SNA, TGT, VUG, USO, APD, VXF, AMGN, XLE, IXC, XLF, XLK, IGE, XLY, C, MGM, MMM, VLO, TXN, RPM, NSC, KMI, MCO, MMC, HYG, KMB, HPE, LHX, CARR, OTIS, BWX, FDX, DHR,
- Sold Out: 4U1A, GE, IVZ, EIX, VFC, VCSH, RY,
These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF THE WEST
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 449,030 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,083 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,940 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,939 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 82,592 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 85,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lightning eMotors Inc (ZEV)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Lightning eMotors Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 604,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $92.67 and $103.46, with an estimated average price of $98.73. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 46,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Bank Of The West initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 7730.69%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $717.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 37,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.10%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 105,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 52.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 196,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 123,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Bank Of The West added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 174,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iSun Inc (4U1A)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $8.87.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.
