Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $672 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,243,275 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.79% Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 2,293,399 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 277,880 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM) - 1,489,067 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 288,613 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 2,293,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 288,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity . The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $45.13, with an estimated average price of $43.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.627700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 601,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.571500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 639,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 241,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 97,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 1,243,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 498,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.88%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc by 194.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $42.11, with an estimated average price of $33.99. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 58,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 193.41%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Koss-Olinger Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.