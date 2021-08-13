Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Humana Inc, Walmart Inc, Nutrien, Sells Merck Inc, Facebook Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

New Purchases: HUM, WMT, NTR, CMCSA, TXRH, MKC, RSG, IP, PFGC, CRM, ADI, NI, ISRG, AJG, COTY, STT, PKG, BK, OGE, RH, CZR, A, IFF, ARMK, ORLY, DRVN, CSX, TMO, URI, BURL, ENR, GD, WEC, ELY, EXPE, GT, WCN, WEX, FISV, TTWO, NVT, OGN, NDSN, CTRE, WAT, CPRI, CANO, NSC, GENI, CATY, ECL, FLS, JBL, MDLZ, OSK, UHS, ALLE, EME, GPK, HLF, PSA, WWD, COIN, VWE, AQN, PM, AMD, BF.B, PSB, SMG, SNV, FTS, UNVR, PAGS, HSY, MSI, TDY, PAYO, CLH, TJX, QRVO, ESTC, TDUP, BOH, DOV, MAT, SHO, XYL, ZNTL, OMC, VFC, WPC, TNL, HBI, SKIN, B, CAKE, CLF, DE, AMR, HYFM, ECOL, FWRD, IDXX, LKQ, MT, NWE, PBCT, IPI, TREE, VIPS, BLMN, BABA, MTRN, JNPR, LPX, TIMB, USB, FIVE, PLYA, BALY, RAPT, PNTG, OPEN, AGL, AVT, BXS, CW, DISH, PRG, ST, AAT, ALKS, BLDR, GTY, JACK, QCOM, RDWR, TCBI, UIHC, LNTH, UE, TDOC, GDS, CX, WSR, ATIP, IGIC, VEON,

HUM, WMT, NTR, CMCSA, TXRH, MKC, RSG, IP, PFGC, CRM, ADI, NI, ISRG, AJG, COTY, STT, PKG, BK, OGE, RH, CZR, A, IFF, ARMK, ORLY, DRVN, CSX, TMO, URI, BURL, ENR, GD, WEC, ELY, EXPE, GT, WCN, WEX, FISV, TTWO, NVT, OGN, NDSN, CTRE, WAT, CPRI, CANO, NSC, GENI, CATY, ECL, FLS, JBL, MDLZ, OSK, UHS, ALLE, EME, GPK, HLF, PSA, WWD, COIN, VWE, AQN, PM, AMD, BF.B, PSB, SMG, SNV, FTS, UNVR, PAGS, HSY, MSI, TDY, PAYO, CLH, TJX, QRVO, ESTC, TDUP, BOH, DOV, MAT, SHO, XYL, ZNTL, OMC, VFC, WPC, TNL, HBI, SKIN, B, CAKE, CLF, DE, AMR, HYFM, ECOL, FWRD, IDXX, LKQ, MT, NWE, PBCT, IPI, TREE, VIPS, BLMN, BABA, MTRN, JNPR, LPX, TIMB, USB, FIVE, PLYA, BALY, RAPT, PNTG, OPEN, AGL, AVT, BXS, CW, DISH, PRG, ST, AAT, ALKS, BLDR, GTY, JACK, QCOM, RDWR, TCBI, UIHC, LNTH, UE, TDOC, GDS, CX, WSR, ATIP, IGIC, VEON, Added Positions: NNN, LW, LIN, WLK, PPL, BTI, TGT, AKR, AMZN, FOXA, CTLT, MDB, CXP, MCHP, CPRT, LULU, AER, MIDD, COP, LNC, GH, BRX, WELL, HPP, TWNK, SE, KLAC, FOLD, EPRT, T, NCR, TU, RCL, CR, CNMD, AME, ICLR, ULTA, EVR, CTXS, RLAY, AAL, IVZ, REXR, DAR, LTHM,

FB, CRL, MA, RTX, MCD, ADC, PEP, MCK, LH, ATO, CSCO, MSFT, AMAT, MDT, WRI, INVH, GPN, EXC, INTU, MU, KO, ES, NOC, PH, EHC, PEAK, VER, RACE, TROX, NOMD, ETN, ANTM, NVST, AEP, HIW, PZZA, KEY, BIDU, CPT, HUN, WST, ACN, CF, STZ, TWLO, EQH, AZN, BIO, ELS, NEE, FR, AMP, VALE, GOOGL, ORI, UDR, PDM, CMS, EGP, SBAC, VRNS, OEC, PLNT, NTLA, BA, SWK, WDC, TDG, DAL, HZNP, POST, IRT, HR, ZBH, ACHC, NCLH, MGP, AQUA, UAL, ABBV, NEM, BPOP, SEAS, Y, TPX, WFC, EVRG, AIZ, GPS, INFO, MOH, RY, WLTW, CNNE, AVTR, AFG, PACW, FHN, STL, GL, VRTS, HUBS, PGRE, FELE, SWX, W, AA, ALXN, ARNA, NYCB, EDU, PAYC, LIVN, KRC, STC, VRTX, IGT, CHNG, CCEP, BPMC, ASML, ALK, BNS, DD, EA, RNR, MRTX, CONE, NVRO, NTRA, RBC, PACB, SBRA, BSY, LUNG, ASO, EWBC, SUI, SBH, VOYA, BSIG, BOOT, ALNY, DHR, DECK, EXR, FBP, LANC, VNO, KKR, SNDX, ZLAB, ALB, EXP, MS, SRE, VOD, SCU, EVTC, FATE, OMF, DNLI, DELL, AIR, ACC, COF, TPR, FHI, PVH, TRIL, AXTA, KURA, RETA, GRWG, SNAP, ABC, BG, ESS, IDA, MKSI, AGRO, MOS, PTCT, GLPI, AERI, XENE, SYNH, SQ, COGT, FOCS, OSW, AZEK, SHC, ALGN, BKH, ORCL, RPT, VTGN, PLAY, VNTR, DOCU, ARVN, PPD, ACCD, BDSI, IBOC, SPB, FBHS, ISEE, AKBA, ACRS, CERC, KDMN, VRNA, IR, CDLX, RPAY, OTIS, ATRS, BIIB, MGM, NOK, SJR, BGCP, CBIO, ACM, SATS, GMED, SAGE, GNL, HWM, VCTR, REPL, OSH, CTIC, CASI, NDAQ, SNN, VLO, WETF, ZBRA, PYPL, BRP, Sold Out: MRK, NOW, BAC, BDX, CNP, NXPI, FDX, CNC, CAT, MO, ADBE, AWK, D, NKE, DIS, GS, COLD, CVS, POR, CC, MXIM, TSM, MNST, LVS, SYY, WYNN, HAE, MDU, RJF, COR, ELAN, XOM, VMC, BMY, PG, EL, KSU, SR, PGR, STAG, USFD, FND, ALL, ON, SBUX, TITN, SGRY, CB, EIX, REG, UNH, MBUU, WBT, TT, MTB, PKI, SEIC, AL, WH, AAPL, DTE, ENTG, GIS, ROK, ROP, OC, ALLY, VICI, AMT, CDNS, CM, CL, HIG, BKNG, VAR, TMUS, AAP, ASH, BMO, GE, GILD, HPQ, MRVL, TER, LYB, PANW, CCL, GLW, EQIX, ODFL, SAFM, CCXI, VRSK, BLL, OLN, BAM, DLTR, BEN, JCI, PRGO, SON, TEX, TRP, APO, SMPL, UBER, UFS, EPC, FBC, SPR, V, DG, AGCO, MGA, MAS, PFG, SBNY, SJI, SCCO, TRV, TRI, XLNX, MGNX, TWTR, WMG, AMX, BCRX, BMRN, EQR, FCX, HST, SLF, WD5A, AGNC, CG, KEYS, MSGS, HOME, CPB, EXEL, LHCG, ROL, SONY, WABC, NRZ, NSTG, ESI, RCKT, CMC, EEFT, CLGX, HAS, INTC, KMB, PAYX, RL, RMD, TS, TNC, CMG, FRC, COUP, IIPR, PLAN, VCEL, AU, CRUS, DXC, XPO, WPM, TFX, TREX, VLY, COWN, PODD, AROC, NAVI, JD, TRTN, AXNX, TME, LSPD, ARNC, AMRN, BXP, CALM, CHE, TCOM, ENB, ERIC, FDS, HSIC, INCY, JEF, TGTX, PRGS, RGEN, SU, DFS, FTNT, RP, TNDM, SC, QTWO, WB, ARES, PRAH, CWEN, YUMC, AKRO, LPRO, DOX, TVTY, ATRI, BC, CNA, CAJ, SNP, LCII, WIRE, IMO, INSM, ICE, IPG, LZB, MANT, NUE, OXY, PNM, PTR, PLUG, SF, GRA, IPGP, VMW, ROIC, RGA, NOVT, WD, GRFS, QLYS, AGIO, STAY, ALDX, SABR, UNIT, LOB, RRR, APLS, NMRK, ALLO, ORCC, AEL, BYD, BAP, DX, FOE, TGNA, LMNX, NLOK, SNPS, TCF, TX, PBR.A, IRWD, RNG, CNHI, FFWM, APLE, TRU, PLYM, MRSN, EAF, IHRT, CRWD, BLI, LFC, CRIS, FSP, TKC, VG, ORC, AQB, CPRX, OTIC,

Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Humana Inc, Walmart Inc, Nutrien, Comcast Corp, Texas Roadhouse Inc, sells Merck Inc, Facebook Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Mastercard Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owns 442 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 104,465 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 30,939 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.99% Humana Inc (HUM) - 5,807 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 20,070 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 961 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43%

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $410.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 32,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 30,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 299.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 33,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 168.89%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 141.61%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp by 58.09%. The purchase prices were between $88.5 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $96.97. The stock is now traded at around $84.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 261.22%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 232.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.