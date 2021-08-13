Logo
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Humana Inc, Walmart Inc, Nutrien, Sells Merck Inc, Facebook Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Humana Inc, Walmart Inc, Nutrien, Comcast Corp, Texas Roadhouse Inc, sells Merck Inc, Facebook Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Mastercard Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owns 442 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+systematic+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC
  1. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 104,465 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.
  2. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 30,939 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.99%
  3. Humana Inc (HUM) - 5,807 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 20,070 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 961 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43%
New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $410.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 32,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 30,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 299.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 33,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 168.89%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 141.61%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp by 58.09%. The purchase prices were between $88.5 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $96.97. The stock is now traded at around $84.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 261.22%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 232.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC. Also check out:

1. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC keeps buying
insider

insider