Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC Buys Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Sells Highland Income Fund, Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund I

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, Highland Global Allocation Fund, sells Highland Income Fund, Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Clough Global Equity Fund, Central Securities Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deschutes+portfolio+strategy%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC
  1. Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 1,377,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.97%
  2. Central Securities Corp (CET) - 294,940 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.98%
  3. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 601,248 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.02%
  4. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 755,600 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.07%
  5. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 413,549 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.77%
New Purchase: Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 446,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 284,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 564,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 295,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Highland Global Allocation Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 688,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.05.

Sold Out: Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Sold Out: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit (IGD)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $6.11, with an estimated average price of $5.91.

Sold Out: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.81 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.39.

Sold Out: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $9.36 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.62.

Sold Out: Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund (JLS)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $20.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC. Also check out:

