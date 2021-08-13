Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC Buys Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Sells Highland Income Fund, Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund I

- New Purchases: CPZ, TYG, NRGX, EMO, HGLB, NTG, VCIF, BMEZ, SRV, CEN, MLPX, ASGI, NDP, DYFN, NCZ, FINS, SZC, HUBS, RSF, ARKK, SBIO, COIN, TTP, FMTX, FTHY, VT, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: HFRO, CAF, ADX, CET, EDD, HQL, NHF, KMF, GAM, IIF, DGRO, HQH, BIF, NML, MSFT, CHN, TEAF, RMT, AAPL, GDV, GGZ, FAX, JOF, RMRM, AFT, SWAV, AMLP, MGU, SWZ, SMM, ASND, TWN, AMZN, GRX, JEQ, KYN, IRL, LRCX, USB, RVT, PGZ, GDL, TEI, ARVN, GER, GOOGL, CEE, AEF, NKE, INTC, FDEU, NBW, JDD, NBO, NXJ, BFZ, BWG, JSD, AIF, HD, HUM, GRF, VPV, MSD, CEV, GHY, DTF, BRK.B, CUBA, JGH, PYPL, SQ, LOW, NOC, MA, BGB, MXIM, MED, SBUX, WMT, DIS, WIW, BGX, COST, ISRG, JPM, LMT, FIF, RNG, KALA, XLU, GD, TM, NUO, BGH, MMM, CVX, JNJ, TGT, UNH, VMM, AMRK, ONEM, SCZ, ITW, PG, DHY, VTN, V, NG, UUUU, SIEN, SLDB, ORTX, LPTH, ANTM, VSTM, WVE,
- Sold Out: GLQ, HIE, IGR, IGD, IGA, JLS, ARDC, KIO, MYJ, SOLY, GLO, IVH, IFN, ROBO, ORBC, KSM, HYB, NUW, JQC, GHG, IRR,
For the details of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deschutes+portfolio+strategy%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC
- Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 1,377,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.97%
- Central Securities Corp (CET) - 294,940 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.98%
- Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 601,248 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.02%
- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 755,600 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.07%
- Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 413,549 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.77%
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 446,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 284,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 564,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 295,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Highland Global Allocation Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 688,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.05.Sold Out: Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit (IGD)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $6.11, with an estimated average price of $5.91.Sold Out: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.81 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.39.Sold Out: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $9.36 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.62.Sold Out: Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund (JLS)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $20.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC. Also check out:
1. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment