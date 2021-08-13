Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC Buys Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Sells Highland Income Fund, Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund I

New Purchases: CPZ, TYG, NRGX, EMO, HGLB, NTG, VCIF, BMEZ, SRV, CEN, MLPX, ASGI, NDP, DYFN, NCZ, FINS, SZC, HUBS, RSF, ARKK, SBIO, COIN, TTP, FMTX, FTHY, VT, VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, Highland Global Allocation Fund, sells Highland Income Fund, Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Clough Global Equity Fund, Central Securities Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 1,377,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.97% Central Securities Corp (CET) - 294,940 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.98% Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 601,248 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.02% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 755,600 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.07% Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 413,549 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.77%

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 446,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 284,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 564,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 295,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Highland Global Allocation Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 688,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.05.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $6.11, with an estimated average price of $5.91.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.81 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.39.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $9.36 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.62.

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $20.97.