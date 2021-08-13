Fund Evaluation Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: CATH, USRT, DFUS, BIV, EAGG, AMCR, ESGE, SCHX,

CATH, USRT, DFUS, BIV, EAGG, AMCR, ESGE, SCHX, Added Positions: EFA, ACWI, AGG, SCHG, IGSB, IGLB, EEM, VWO,

EFA, ACWI, AGG, SCHG, IGSB, IGLB, EEM, VWO, Reduced Positions: IVV, ACWX, CMCSA, EFV, IWV, TLT, IJR,

IVV, ACWX, CMCSA, EFV, IWV, TLT, IJR, Sold Out: SCHH, DISCK, GE,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Comcast Corp, Discovery Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,010,244 shares, 41.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 1,362,748 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 2,721,935 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 865,558 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1123.20% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 516,078 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.35%

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 237,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 155,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.896600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 90,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 46,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1123.20%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 865,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 461.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 120,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.