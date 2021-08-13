Logo
Aton Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Aton Resources”) (TSX-V: AAN) reports that its Chief Financial Officer, Bennett Liu, has stepped down to pursue new opportunities and that it has appointed Stella Chen to replace him with immediate effect. Ms. Chen works with a number of public and private companies in the resource and technology industries providing accounting and consulting services. Ms. Chen graduated from Simon Fraser University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics degree as well as a diploma from the Accounting Program at the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Liu and Ms. Chen are employed by Red Fern Consulting which provides the Company with accounting services.

Aton’s Interim Chief Executive Officer stated: “Everyone at Aton wishes Mr. Liu well in his future endeavours, and the Company is pleased to welcome Stella as our new CFO. Stella comes from a public accounting background and having worked with Bennett for Aton, she is familiar with the Company and will make a seamless transition.”

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

BILL KOUTSOURAS

Interim CEO
Tel: +1 345 525 2512
Email: [email protected]
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Aton-Resources-Inc-.png

