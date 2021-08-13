Bridgefront Capital, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, eBay Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC, Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

New Purchases: CMCSA, EBAY, FLT, FISV, LHX, WYNN, T, CDNS, JBLU, STE, HON, CHKP, CRM, VRSN, STT, YETI, MAA, CVS, SO, PFPT, FBHS, SYY, MRK, AVGO, O, BX, MNST, CAKE, WPC, WMT, CME, DKS, SHOO, CLX, TAP, WFC, FFIV, TPX, URI, CNC, TXRH, ALGN, CCI, DTE, HUN, SIX, CSGP, SF, PSX, IEX, PNW, SWK, DG, AMGN, BBY, JLL, NTAP, ROL, STX, NLOK, CONE, APD, EOG, GPK, WEC, FNF, SPGI, CTVA, DAR, LMT, NTES, CNI, ETR, NKE, TD, IPGP, CHTR, BKU, TNDM, ABT, ESS, HFC, LZB, TXT, ANSS, BXS, EFX, ITW, REG, WRK, CROX, CDK, CWK, CAR, LEN, TSN, IR, SWCH, LEVI, AFRM, ABC, BK, CPB, CIEN, TCOM, DPZ, FL, NEM, NUAN, ZEN, TT, MET, RYN, PNR, LGIH, FR, FORM, GSK, HSIC, KLAC, PNFP, SCCO, STAA, HGV, NVT, BJRI, EAT, DD, F, INFO, MCK, TER, TOL, DEI, CDW, AA, BLL, XEC, HRL, IART, NSC, NTR, SAGE, STNE, DELL, IAC, BNL, CBRE, COHR, DLTR, KNL, LYV, VTRS, USB, WTFC, TMUS, FOX, BEPC, AVY, GIS, NWE, SANM, TXN, VSH, FUBO, NRZ, RNG, LW, MNTV, CRSR, ABB, ACN, CHDN, CLF, CMC, FHN, GRMN, KMT, URBN, TECK, CG, ABBV, MGNI, APLE, WSC, BHVN, DASH, CLOV, AES, ALKS, BGFV, CPT, PRMW, EGO, MOH, SLG, POR, TNET, HTHT, BPMC, ATKR, TTD, YUMC, VMEO, DVA, ECL, FLR, NOV, EDU, SEM, BLMN, SEAS, FSK, WING, BLD, CADE, EGHT, CAL, CATY, FIS, COHU, SITC, GPN, HIG, HD, NKTR, NVAX, OMC, MD, PXD, SCHN, UL, X, WWW, KBR, CLR, PLAY, NMIH, ATHM, SHAK, HRI, PETQ, ELAN, AKRO, PPD, HTH, ATO, BLDR, DB, UFS, DISH, GILD, LECO, WM, WAL, CENTA, LULU, ACHC, ANGI, YELP, PFSI, COTY, COMM, ESNT, QUOT, NTRA, FRTA, ZLAB, ROKU, SE, GFL, LU, RIDE, RBLX, PATH, ABM, AEP, AIZ, DBI, HRB, LKQ, ODP, TPC, PGR, UBS, UMH, FTS, HTGC, CVI, WPRT, KAR, GM, SAIC, OMF, TBPH, OCUL, CFG, QRVO, REZI, AXNX, INMD, RVMD, UPST, BTRS, BMRN, AX, CBRL, CMP, HUBG, IBM, IBN, ITT, KGC, LOGI, MIDD, NEOG, SPB, CLNE, TAK, CFX, MMYT, TAL, SRC, EPZM, AMH, XNCR, Z, SGRY, ICHR, JBGS, TRTN, PDD, SDC, STEP, VNT, AI, CRIS, FCF, HOPE, NG, WKHS, EAF, MESA, TME, SCPL, BDTX, LUMN, STKL, ORBC, XXII, CVE, MRSN, FRO, WETF, AGI, AUPH, PAGP, OCGN, CRON, IMVT, AIV, ERF, VERU, FCEL, VXRT, UUUU, AFMD, PRVB, CSPR, FOA, AGEN, ITUB, MCF, ENLC, SWN, NWG, CPG, BTG, VSTM, ARDX, HEXO, CAN, RLX, ASMB, AKBA, SOLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, eBay Inc, Stryker Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Zoetis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgefront Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bridgefront Capital, LLC owns 578 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 34,448 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Stryker Corp (SYK) - 7,557 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 506.01% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 26,310 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 34,351 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.77% Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 6,469 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 34,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 26,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $262.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 506.01%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 397.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 34,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 307.34%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 286.27%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 232.55%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 193.75%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.