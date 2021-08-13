Bridgefront Capital, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, eBay Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC, Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

- New Purchases: CMCSA, EBAY, FLT, FISV, LHX, WYNN, T, CDNS, JBLU, STE, HON, CHKP, CRM, VRSN, STT, YETI, MAA, CVS, SO, PFPT, FBHS, SYY, MRK, AVGO, O, BX, MNST, CAKE, WPC, WMT, CME, DKS, SHOO, CLX, TAP, WFC, FFIV, TPX, URI, CNC, TXRH, ALGN, CCI, DTE, HUN, SIX, CSGP, SF, PSX, IEX, PNW, SWK, DG, AMGN, BBY, JLL, NTAP, ROL, STX, NLOK, CONE, APD, EOG, GPK, WEC, FNF, SPGI, CTVA, DAR, LMT, NTES, CNI, ETR, NKE, TD, IPGP, CHTR, BKU, TNDM, ABT, ESS, HFC, LZB, TXT, ANSS, BXS, EFX, ITW, REG, WRK, CROX, CDK, CWK, CAR, LEN, TSN, IR, SWCH, LEVI, AFRM, ABC, BK, CPB, CIEN, TCOM, DPZ, FL, NEM, NUAN, ZEN, TT, MET, RYN, PNR, LGIH, FR, FORM, GSK, HSIC, KLAC, PNFP, SCCO, STAA, HGV, NVT, BJRI, EAT, DD, F, INFO, MCK, TER, TOL, DEI, CDW, AA, BLL, XEC, HRL, IART, NSC, NTR, SAGE, STNE, DELL, IAC, BNL, CBRE, COHR, DLTR, KNL, LYV, VTRS, USB, WTFC, TMUS, FOX, BEPC, AVY, GIS, NWE, SANM, TXN, VSH, FUBO, NRZ, RNG, LW, MNTV, CRSR, ABB, ACN, CHDN, CLF, CMC, FHN, GRMN, KMT, URBN, TECK, CG, ABBV, MGNI, APLE, WSC, BHVN, DASH, CLOV, AES, ALKS, BGFV, CPT, PRMW, EGO, MOH, SLG, POR, TNET, HTHT, BPMC, ATKR, TTD, YUMC, VMEO, DVA, ECL, FLR, NOV, EDU, SEM, BLMN, SEAS, FSK, WING, BLD, CADE, EGHT, CAL, CATY, FIS, COHU, SITC, GPN, HIG, HD, NKTR, NVAX, OMC, MD, PXD, SCHN, UL, X, WWW, KBR, CLR, PLAY, NMIH, ATHM, SHAK, HRI, PETQ, ELAN, AKRO, PPD, HTH, ATO, BLDR, DB, UFS, DISH, GILD, LECO, WM, WAL, CENTA, LULU, ACHC, ANGI, YELP, PFSI, COTY, COMM, ESNT, QUOT, NTRA, FRTA, ZLAB, ROKU, SE, GFL, LU, RIDE, RBLX, PATH, ABM, AEP, AIZ, DBI, HRB, LKQ, ODP, TPC, PGR, UBS, UMH, FTS, HTGC, CVI, WPRT, KAR, GM, SAIC, OMF, TBPH, OCUL, CFG, QRVO, REZI, AXNX, INMD, RVMD, UPST, BTRS, BMRN, AX, CBRL, CMP, HUBG, IBM, IBN, ITT, KGC, LOGI, MIDD, NEOG, SPB, CLNE, TAK, CFX, MMYT, TAL, SRC, EPZM, AMH, XNCR, Z, SGRY, ICHR, JBGS, TRTN, PDD, SDC, STEP, VNT, AI, CRIS, FCF, HOPE, NG, WKHS, EAF, MESA, TME, SCPL, BDTX, LUMN, STKL, ORBC, XXII, CVE, MRSN, FRO, WETF, AGI, AUPH, PAGP, OCGN, CRON, IMVT, AIV, ERF, VERU, FCEL, VXRT, UUUU, AFMD, PRVB, CSPR, FOA, AGEN, ITUB, MCF, ENLC, SWN, NWG, CPG, BTG, VSTM, ARDX, HEXO, CAN, RLX, ASMB, AKBA, SOLO,
- Added Positions: SYK, LVS, TRIP, MCHP, CAT, AMZN, RY, BMY, CMS, WDAY, VLO, WLTW, KR, MGM, COG, TTWO, IQV, BNS, SR, HOMB, VRSK, PENN, MWA, LYB, ENB, ESRT, CVET, EVRG, ZM, HALO, DAN, RHI, CBOE, SMTC, PLAN, NLY, PCAR, CSX, TMHC, AIG, BEKE, ARR, AQN, TSLA, NWBI, EXTR, BCS, RBA, CINF, EMN, PDCO, AMP, PBA, MKTX, SJR, CTSH, SKX, CHGG, MAR, COLM, FSM, CS, CRK, CDE, PGEN, RBC, CPRX, FND, CRS, JPM, ALV, DENN, AUY, OPK, FATE,
- Reduced Positions: MDT, ALL, TSM, SNPS, PANW, ASML, CB, HUM, ALLE, AON, SJM, NYCB, NI, EQR, NEE, ALC, UPS, HCA, EHC, SHW, UA, WELL, AN, KEY, OHI, BMO, BKNG, RGA, FDX, LNC, THS, EXR, AXTA, BHC, CCEP, STLD, JBHT, SBNY, CYBR, DOW, AVB, AXS, C, AWK, XYL, VICI, AEM, CL, FRT, LAD, MTB, ZG, RH, BLUE, TWLO, GMED, SMAR, AMN, CAG, CLVS, CWEN, BKR, AME, MTZ, NOC, GEO, FOLD, MC, ATVI, AMRN, DXC, HSBC, JBL, MSTR, VER, MDRX, AVA, CERN, MHO, MHK, CNK, RPAI, FIVE, RUN, LSXMA, LBRT, BRBR, REGN, SIVB, GRA, IOVA, KHC, ZTO, APLS, XERS, BDN, LLY, GVA, HDB, PBI, AGNC, HQY, CDEV, TPIC, KALA, HCAT, CRNC, AKR, AEG, HLIT, PAR, COWN,
- Sold Out: GOOG, EL, ZTS, ROP, DIS, TMO, KSU, PRAH, GS, AMAT, EIX, RPM, TDG, UDR, JNJ, SPLK, SIRI, CMI, FB, STZ, TWTR, CHNG, SCHW, MSFT, LSI, SPOT, BAP, GDDY, PYPL, ETN, IT, NNN, WEX, MELI, PSTG, CM, EA, EMR, SAP, BERY, MXIM, RCL, GWW, MAS, TCF, FLEX, FRC, SRPT, BG, TJX, APTV, OLLI, VIAC, KO, CCK, INTC, NVO, PPL, RJF, WORK, FE, GNTX, KDP, HASI, ADC, BCE, BA, GOOGL, MGA, MS, ES, SNOW, CCL, PRU, ZBRA, EBS, MASI, APO, MDB, BILI, DISCA, ITRI, LPSN, UAL, FANG, VOYA, CNP, DHI, HPQ, K, SLB, WPM, SWX, TEL, AAL, CCS, DRI, DE, DEO, EXP, J, HII, LSXMK, ALXN, CVX, MTCH, PTC, SNA, TRV, MATX, CGNX, DECK, HMSY, SFM, FEYE, PINC, BURL, DEA, WTRG, CMD, DVN, DUK, FCX, ON, PH, SMG, SGEN, TYL, WWD, ULTA, DQ, TSE, PLNT, MIME, VST, TENB, AMT, BDX, BRKR, CLH, ENS, EEFT, HSY, INTU, MMS, OMCL, QDEL, MA, OC, SSNC, HLI, TWNK, AXSM, MGP, ATUS, ELS, JNPR, MLI, OXY, SBCF, SJI, SU, MAXR, HI, STWD, TRGP, GWRE, COUP, GOLF, CARG, FVRR, RAMP, AKAM, BCO, CCJ, EW, HLF, LEG, ORA, PCH, RSG, SXT, WEN, EVR, TWO, ARI, SAVE, REGI, GWPH, FLGT, ADNT, IQ, LTHM, GOTU, CRWD, DDD, ATR, BHP, CVA, FLIR, HAIN, HEI, IMAX, ICE, VIAV, NTRS, PDCE, RL, PB, RF, STM, SBUX, TEX, TTEK, TRP, VTR, FSLR, JBT, HPE, INVH, AGCO, HAE, HMN, MGLN, MTH, SEIC, WAFD, WRE, WMB, SBRA, AMBA, KPTI, NAVI, CHRS, PGRE, AGR, CVNA, PRSP, HES, ADM, TFC, BKE, CALM, XOM, FMC, JCI, CUBE, WDC, WSM, KTOS, GRBK, ROIC, GDOT, MOS, DOC, ENR, RGNX, FCPT, BYND, UBER, ALB, ABCB, CRUS, CXW, DLX, ENDP, CLGX, FLS, HNI, IIVI, INSM, IONS, NYT, NUE, PKG, QCOM, XPO, TTMI, VFC, NEO, PCRX, ALEX, PTCT, GWB, KEYS, UE, MSGS, CWH, CFFN, DGII, EPC, ETH, EXPE, GPS, NFG, NTGR, SPG, SRCL, TEVA, UIS, UHS, MTN, IPHI, CPRI, ARCT, NOMD, AVNS, NVRO, MOMO, VIRT, BKI, EDIT, GRWG, GOOS, SLQT, ALE, ALK, APA, CRH, CTB, LIVN, DRE, EXPO, MCS, EGOV, NHI, ORCL, OSK, POWI, RMD, VECO, VRNT, VZ, VMC, CATM, FNV, IRDM, BUD, HTA, YY, FLXN, SPWH, BABA, PEN, FLOW, RYTM, EYE, CNNE, REAL, DT, ABNB, BBD, BRC, CNA, CAMT, CSL, CUK, RE, GLNG, HAS, HA, HCSG, HTLF, KRG, MIC, NBIX, ODFL, OKE, PKI, RGEN, RYAAY, SSD, RGR, TS, TTC, WBS, WCC, XRX, AAWW, LEA, ST, RLJ, ICPT, VRNS, RCKT, GNL, NGVT, HCC, AQUA, FNKO, BAND, PAGS, DOMO, FOCS, LSPD, WMG, NKLA, SKLZ, AGO, BCRX, PRDO, IMMR, JACK, LTC, MITK, PLAB, NXGN, THC, TEN, BGCP, AROC, QLYS, LADR, ATRA, TCRR, CSTL, LESL, PCG, VGR, GLUU, MAG, MBT, BRFS, RGS, RBBN, TIMB, FLDM, OXLC, PRQR, MOGO, ATNX, FIXX, GOSS, ATRS, CMO, WIT, INN, AMRX, AWH, MFA, IVR, TRVG, FINV, TCDA, FLNT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgefront Capital, LLC
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 34,448 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 7,557 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 506.01%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 26,310 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 34,351 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.77%
- Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 6,469 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 34,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 26,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $262.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 506.01%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 397.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 34,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 307.34%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 286.27%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 232.55%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 193.75%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.
