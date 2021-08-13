Bridgefront Capital, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, eBay Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC, Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bridgefront Capital, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, eBay Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC, Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridgefront Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, eBay Inc, Stryker Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Zoetis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgefront Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bridgefront Capital, LLC owns 578 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgefront Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgefront+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgefront Capital, LLC
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 34,448 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 7,557 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 506.01%
  3. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 26,310 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 34,351 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.77%
  5. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 6,469 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 34,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 26,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $262.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 506.01%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 397.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 34,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 307.34%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 286.27%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 232.55%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 193.75%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bridgefront Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bridgefront Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bridgefront Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bridgefront Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bridgefront Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider