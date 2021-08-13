Logo
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, VeriSign Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, eBay Inc, Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, VeriSign Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells AutoZone Inc, eBay Inc, Medtronic PLC, Alphabet Inc, Camden Property Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owns 110 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/te+ahumairangi+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,048 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,185 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 453,003 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80%
  4. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 69,191 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 299,263 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 109.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 69,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
