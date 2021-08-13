Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, VeriSign Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, eBay Inc, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: NFLX, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, VeriSign Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells AutoZone Inc, eBay Inc, Medtronic PLC, Alphabet Inc, Camden Property Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owns 110 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,048 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,185 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 453,003 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 69,191 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Intel Corp (INTC) - 299,263 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 109.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 69,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.