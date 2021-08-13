Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, VeriSign Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, eBay Inc, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: NFLX, OGN,
- Added Positions: VZ, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, WMT, VRSN, HPQ, WEC, ED, JPM, AVGO, SBRA, PFE, LH, DVA, CI, DLTR, DGX, BMY, ACN, FIS, CVS, CAH, LYB,
- Reduced Positions: AZO, MDT, EBAY, MSFT, GOOG, ORCL, ALL, STLA, MMC, EXC, AFL, CSCO, BXP, GWW, GIS, NEM, KR, FB, TRP, LNC, V, RNR, IBM, PEAK, SKX, SJM, MRK, MA, WM, AMCX, DXC, PSA, DUK, T, TRV, FFIV, KO, WBA, PEG, INTC, C, AMT, RE, F, GILD, WELL, PGR, WPM, ILPT, QCOM, MSI, USB, HSY, CM, RCI, PG, PEP, DIS, OTEX, SO, MFG, ETR, BEN, VTRS, XOM, HCA, GM, RY,
- Sold Out: CPT, AWK, VST, COP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,048 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,185 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 453,003 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 69,191 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 299,263 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 109.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 69,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.
