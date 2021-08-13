Court Place Advisors, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Qualcomm Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Argan Inc, Marriott International Inc

New Purchases: FCOM, FENY, CCL, UA,

FCOM, FENY, CCL, UA, Added Positions: QCOM, SPGI, UPS, DOV, BA, LUV, PAYX, ADBE, AAPL, MDY, TMO, ROST, LOW, COST, FIS, MKL, ACN, V, KMB, LLY, UNP, CLX, AMRN,

QCOM, SPGI, UPS, DOV, BA, LUV, PAYX, ADBE, AAPL, MDY, TMO, ROST, LOW, COST, FIS, MKL, ACN, V, KMB, LLY, UNP, CLX, AMRN, Reduced Positions: T, XLF, AFL, HDV, XOM, PEG, TT, NVS, JPM, NVDA, ON, PPL, PFE, O, TJX, TGT, UL, VZ, MPC, HAL, ABT, KO, CL, DHI, ETN, EMR, WFC, IBM, ALK, OTIS, CARR, CTVA, ALC, CFG, CERN, KMI, ORI, CVX, LEG, GPC, ED, SO, SLB, F, DD, EXC,

T, XLF, AFL, HDV, XOM, PEG, TT, NVS, JPM, NVDA, ON, PPL, PFE, O, TJX, TGT, UL, VZ, MPC, HAL, ABT, KO, CL, DHI, ETN, EMR, WFC, IBM, ALK, OTIS, CARR, CTVA, ALC, CFG, CERN, KMI, ORI, CVX, LEG, GPC, ED, SO, SLB, F, DD, EXC, Sold Out: GE, AGX, MAR, MTB,

Ellicott City, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Qualcomm Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Boeing Co, sells General Electric Co, Argan Inc, Marriott International Inc, M&T Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Court Place Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Court Place Advisors, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Court Place Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/court+place+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,824 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 78,027 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 82,666 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,475 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 35,980 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 38,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 81.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 96.04%. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.