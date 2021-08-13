Logo
Court Place Advisors, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Qualcomm Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Argan Inc, Marriott International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ellicott City, MD, based Investment company Court Place Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Qualcomm Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Boeing Co, sells General Electric Co, Argan Inc, Marriott International Inc, M&T Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Court Place Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Court Place Advisors, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Court Place Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/court+place+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Court Place Advisors, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,824 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  2. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 78,027 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  3. Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 82,666 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,475 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  5. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 35,980 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 38,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 81.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 96.04%. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Argan Inc (AGX)

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Court Place Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Court Place Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Court Place Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Court Place Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Court Place Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
